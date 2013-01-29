World of Watches Slashes Prices on Discount Watch Brands During Their Valentine's Day Sale

World of Watches makes massive price cuts in time for their Valentine's Day sale on brand name discount watches. Items up to 92% off are available on their website.

World of Watches, the foremost internet retailer of discount watches, announced massive price cuts for their Valentine's Day sale on popular brand name discount watches. Top name brands everyone loves such as Invicta, Swiss Legend, Christian Bernard and Swiss Army watches are being reduced up to 92% off.

They offer the most popular watch brands trending today with Swiss Legend being one of their best selling brands. With over 772 Swiss Legend watches to choose from, customers can find the style that suits their personal taste and price point.

Swiss Legend has been creating timeless hand crafted watches for years. Their attention to detail, classic styles, comfort and durability shows through in their designs. From the Commander collection to the Trimix Diver collection, World of Watches is proud to off such a large inventory of Swiss Legend watches.

Swiss Legend's Commander Men's Commander Chronograph Grey Rubber watch is a great representation of the Swiss Legend brand. Watches for men should exhibit style, masculinity and offer durability. The Commander collection does just that. Encased in gunmetal stainless steel with a rubber strap, this watch is water resistant up to 200 meters. This timepiece meets the demand of any adventurous man living an active lifestyle.

“I love my Commander. Of my 30 watches it is the most comfortable and the WOW pricing makes it the largest value for the dollar spent.” said Jim, customer of World of Watches.

World of Watches also features 1,000s of other brand name watches on sale by manufacturers including Swiss Army, Invicta, Red Line, Technomarine and more. The company encourages customers to visit the website frequently, as new inventory arrives daily and prices are lowered often. Valentine's Day is coming up fast and they have the discount watch for that special someone.

