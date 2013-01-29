The Union Bank Company Selects FMSI to Better Position Teller Sales and Service Capacity While Improving Efficiency

Financial Management Solutions, Inc. (FMSI), a provider of business intelligence solutions for banks and credit unions, announced today that The Union Bank Company (UBC) has adopted FMSI's Teller Management System™ (TMS). The $555 million, Ohio-based financial institution can now better manage teller sales and service support capacities during pinpointed scheduled periods, and further improve their branch staff efficiency.

Financial Management Solutions, Inc. (FMSI), a provider of business intelligence solutions for banks and credit unions, announced today that The Union Bank Company (UBC) has adopted FMSI's Teller Management System™ (TMS). The $555 million, Ohio-based financial institution can now better manage teller sales and service support capacities during pinpointed scheduled periods, and further improve their branch staff efficiency.

"We are a customer service focused institution and our tellers play a big role in making sure we are successful,” says Curtis E. Shepherd, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking at UBC. “Along with typical teller line duties, our tellers are also tasked with opening new accounts, offering a unique challenge when it comes to managing activities throughout their day. FMSI's solution prepares a detailed account holder traffic forecast, giving us the visibility to schedule the right number of staff at the right times and allows us to time-block or assign tasks during pinpointed traffic lulls, where tellers can now better focus on sales and customer services opportunities.”

The Teller Management System™ schedules tellers based on forecasted transaction volumes, thus helping financial institutions gain better control of labor costs while increasing service levels.

"Prior to selecting FMSI, we had an internal system that helped us optimally staff our branches,” adds Shepherd. “Part of the reason we started our initial conversations with FMSI was to validate our system through participating in FMSI's free trial of their Teller Management SystemTM. The results not only proved to us that our system was fairly effective, but also revealed more staffing efficiency opportunity than we were able to determine with our home-grown approach.”

“Without the right business intelligence, most financial institutions are not equipped to make a thorough evaluation of teller performance levels,” says W. Michael Scott, President/CEO of FMSI. "FMSI has more than 20 years of experience helping banks improve the productivity of their staffs through meaningful business intelligence. Our unique solutions for measuring and forecasting transaction volumes on a monthly basis regularly reveal areas for better service and increased productivity."

About The Union Bank Company

The Union Bank Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the United Bancshares, Inc. headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio. The Union Bank Company is a full service bank serving the area of northwest and west central Ohio. The bank has twelve full service offices in Allen, Hancock, Putnam, Sandusky, and Wood counties with locations in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Ottawa and Pemberville. The bank provides banking and investment services for consumers, businesses, and municipalities with a high regard for customer value and local decision making. To learn more about the Union Bank Company visit http://www.theubank.com

About Financial Management Solutions, Inc. (FMSI)

Located in Atlanta, GA and established in 1990, FMSI provides easy-to-use yet sophisticated, business intelligence systems —The Teller Management System™ (TMS), The ContactCenter Management System™ (CMS), and the Lobby Tracking System™ (LTS)— that allow financial institutions to manage and staff to meet their service and sales needs. As the industry experts, FMSI gives banks the ability to schedule their team throughout the branch network, and to manage staff through easy-to-read color graphics and succinct management reports. FMSI provides performance management information exclusively to financial institutions of all sizes. Visit the company's website at http://www.fmsi.com or call 877.887.3022 to schedule a complimentary online demonstration of any of our products.

