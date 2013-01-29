Gullah Events Bring Excitement to Hilton Head Island Calendar in February

History, stories and food steeped in deep Gullah culture are celebrated next month on Hilton Head Island. Organizers from the Native Island Business and Community Affairs Association (NIBCCA) are working with HiltonHeadIslander.com to promote the 17th annual Gullah Celebration.

Historically, February tends to be the slowest month of the year for Hilton Head Island. Tourism takes a noticeable dip and property rental sales on the island are not as active as the summer months; however, HiltonHeadIslander.com and the Native Island Business and Community Affairs Association, Inc. (NIBCAA) have teamed up to promote the 17th annual Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration, giving locals and tourists an exciting reason come to Hilton Head in February.

“Gullah cultural traditions are a way of life for most native islanders on Hilton Head”, said Charles Young, Executive Director of the Gullah Celebration. Young continued, “The annual celebration is a showcase for locals and visitors to experience the uniqueness of Gullah crafts, music and food.”

This year's Gullah Celebration kicks off February 1 with an opening reception and preview of leading Gullah artists from the Lowcountry at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. The month is filled with events celebrating Gullah culture and history unique to the coastal Carolinas, Georgia and Florida.

Established in 1996, Hilton Head Island's annual Gullah Celebration attracts visitors from all over to learn about the Gullah tradition. From the Marsh Tacky Pony Exhibition (February 24) to a traditional Oyster Roast and Lowcountry Boil (March 2), the month is packed with events for locals and visitors alike and a great time to spend some time in the Lowcountry.

“The Gullah Celebration is a distinctive opportunity for the business community of Hilton Head”, said Everett Miles, Chairman of the NIBCAA Board, the host of the Gullah Celebration. “The Gullah Celebration creates an economic development opportunity, especially for minority business owners, while developing the cultural tourism market here on the Island during the slowest revenue generating month of the year.”

Detailed information on the 17th annual celebration can be found online at HiltonHeadIslander.com, along with other activities for locals and tourist to enjoy during the month of February. Celebrate Gullah has a Facebook page where updates are posted regularly.

