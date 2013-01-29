Business Systems Integrators' EDI Suite Announces General Release of Integration with Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 R2

The release of Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 R2 presents yet another opportunity for the BSI EDI Suite to broaden its support for Dynamics AX users.

Business Systems Integrators, LLC, (BSI) a best-of-breed EDI solutions provider for the Microsoft GP, AX and NAV marketplace, today announced integration of its BSI EDI Suite with Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 R2. BSI's EDI Suite provides Electronic Data Interchange capabilities for multiple versions of Microsoft Dynamics AX, and now also for AX 2012 R2. This integration provides the same user-friendly capabilities and support for numerous industries and usage scenarios, including 3PL, retail/grocery and supplier onboarding, with one of the deepest, most robust integrations in the market. BSI holds to their commitment to deliver the same expertise and customer service by seamlessly integrating with each new Microsoft release. The additional integration that BSI has with Microsoft Dynamics GP 9.0, 10.0, 2010, 2013 and AX 3.0, 4.0, 2009, 2012 and NAV shows the company's parallel positioning with Microsoft's history of providing cutting-edge, agile and easy-to-use solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics user community.

Microsoft AX furthered their business intelligence capabilities with AX 2012 R2 by providing users with pre-built capabilities and tools. These enhancements allow users to monitor business performance to a higher degree, analyze data with embedded Power View reports, perform ad-hoc analysis and extend business overview information with external data. All these tools offered by Dynamics AX 2012 R2 help support better decision making within a company.

“This general release broadens our support for our Dynamics AX users--for our on-premise EDI users as well as our SaaS users with our partner, SPS Commerce,” said Larry Knoch, CEO and founder of BSI.

About Business Systems Integrators

Business Systems Integrators, LLC. is a Microsoft-Certified software and service provider who has been involved in ERP and EDI for nearly 24 years. BSI provides on-premise EDI as well as SaaS EDI in conjunction with SPS Commerce. BSI, LLC prides itself on quality solutions and service that meets customers' needs and exceeds expectations - whether it's implementing one of BSI's software products or for custom integration development.

Learn more about Business Systems Integrators' product lines and EDI solutions for Microsoft Dynamics AX, Dynamics GP and NAV at http://www.bsiedi.com .

