Armodilo Will Be Showcasing Its Tablet Kiosks With Restaurant & Food Service Applications At The CRFA's iMenu Expo

Armodilo Display Solutions is excited to be showcasing it's iPad / Tablet Kiosk solutions at CRFA's iMenu Expo – The Future of Restaurants and Hospitality

Armodilo Display Solutions will be showcasing its premium iPad / Tablet Kiosk – Armodilo™ at CRFA's iMenu Expo at the Direct Energy Centre in Toronto from March 3 - 5, 2013. The Canadian tablet display solution company will be displaying its premium, highly versatile, lightweight and tablet-friendly kiosk systems which are perfectly suited for restaurant and hospitality environments.

Armodilo will be showcasing a variety of tablet kiosk systems, including: it's Armodilo(ex) and Armodilo(rt) line and an assortment of accessories that extend the iPad / Tablet Kiosk line including the highly requested ArmoTwist™ which gives full rotational and pivoting freedom to the kiosk head and various branding options.

“We're excited to be showcasing our premium products at CRFA within the iMenu Expo. Our clients have applied our display systems in a wide variety of ways: including lobby, restaurant, food service, and many event environments,” says Iles Guran, Founder & President, “It will be interesting to see how guests respond in this setting, as this is the first restaurant specific show that Armodilo has exhibited at.”

The patent pending versatility of the Armodilo iPad / Tablet Kiosk is unmatched. With various configurations to choose from the applications for consumer interaction are limited only by your imagination.

Additionally, all Armodilo Kiosks use a patent pending Tablet Fit-Kit™ system to offer multi-tablet support, which is perfect for ensuring your investment outlives the short lifespan of the technology of today. Simply switch the Tablet Fit-Kit™ to easily change tablet devices. Each Armodilo Tablet Display Stand comes pre-configured with a specific Tablet Fit Kit for a specified tablet device.

Currently Armodilo products support over 18 different types of tablets and custom Tablet Fit Kit configurations are also available.

The versatility, unmatched tablet support and premium design of the tablet display stands makes them a perfect fit for retail establishments of all sizes. “For larger scale roll-outs it's possible to simply upgrade to a new tablet device by simply switching the Tablet Fit Kits™ rather than purchasing and implementing a whole new set of display stands / kiosks.” states Guran.

Additional information on Armodilo products and accessories can be found at http://www.armodilo.com

About Armodilo Display Solutions

Armodilo Display Solutions is a multiple award-winning tablet display manufacturer located in Ontario, Canada. With a variety of tablet display stands and accessories for trade show, event, retail and corporate markets, Armodilo sets itself apart by creating highly refined products for discerning brands around the world.

