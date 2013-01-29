DePuy ASR Hip Implant Lawsuit and Recall Gets New Push

The Torkzadeh Law Firm is currently accepting DePuy Hip Implant Cases

The Torkzadeh Law Firm (TorkLaw) is currently investigating the defective hip implant devices manufactured by Johnson & Johnson in regards to the defective DePuy ASR hip implants which were recalled in 2010.

As the first trial against Johnson & Johnson ( Kransky v. DePuy, Inc., et al., BC456086, Los Angeles Superior Court) gets set to begin in California, newly unsealed court documents of pretrial testimony shows that the company had internal data and analysis that estimated failure in nearly 40 percent of all DePuy ASR Hip Implants.

The DePuy Hip Implants were released to the public in 2008 by Johnson & Johnson, and nearly 100,000 were implanted in patients around the world. The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall in August 2010 citing the defective manufacturing procedures and unacceptably high failure rates. There are currently over 10,000 lawsuits filed on behalf of individuals against J&J over its defective DePuy hip implants across the country.

“Since the litigation began against Johnson & Johnson, we are now seeing for the first time what data they had regarding the safety and integrity of their DePuy hip implants. It is rather alarming what they decided to do with that information ,” said Reza Torkzadeh, lead product liability lawyer at TorkLaw.

Internal documents and pretrial testimony by J&J representatives show data and analysis of a failure rate of nearly 40% in about four and a half years. Representatives for J&J previously disputed such failure rates.

“Thousands of individuals have been severely impacted by these defective hip implants. Most will be living with pain forever, have gone through a serious revision surgery and others won't ever be the same again. It's time that the truth came out, and that companies like Johnson & Johnson are held accountable for the products they intend to sell to the public. We must send a message that their profits cannot come at the expense of consumers lives and well being” said Torkzadeh, who's law firm is actively pursuing DePuy Hip Implant cases.

TorkLaw is an award winning nationally recognized personal injury law firm focused on representing victims of defective products and medical devices, dangerous pharmaceuticals, catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims.

