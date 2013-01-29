Award-Winning Onalaska Remodeling Company Announces New Interior Designer Hire

Empire Development & Construction adds interior designer to staff, allowing them to offer conceptual drawings, design, and full-scale 3D renderings.

This year has been an exciting one for Empire Development & Construction. They won several awards including the 2012 Big50 awards, and three “Cut Above the Rest” awards from the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA), in addition to being featured in a national remodeling magazine. Not content to sit on their laurels, however, this company continues to strive for excellence and has added an interior designer, Katey Forun, to their staff.

“With our new interior designer, we can offer complete design services from concept to design to full-scale 3D renderings,” says Tony Szak, owner of Empire Development & Construction. “Since we don't have to outsource subcontractors and architects and are involved from start to finish, we can lower construction costs, improve efficiency, save time, and control the budget. Effective and imaginative space planning along with maximized functionality and productivity results in many benefits for both residential and commercial spaces.”

Katey Fortun graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout majoring in Interior Design with a minor in Sustainable Design and Development and is happy to join forces with Empire Development. “I'm excited to bring my design skills and fresh ideas to Empire Development & Construction,” Katey says. “I'm up for any challenge.”

Empire Development can not only help homeowners profit from the synergy, seamless transition, convenience, and consistency of service that comes from directly working with same remodeling firm that is designing and building their project, but they also specialize in commercial developments including restaurant and bar renovations. They are well-known for their public commercial projects in the area including former Ardie's Restaurant, now known as the Flip Side Pub and Grill. In fact, one of their “Cut Above the Rest” awards was for work completed on Dublin Square Irish Pub and Eatery.

“With our design specialists, we can assist with major remodeling projects that change the structural layout of a room or several rooms and help business owners, whether it's time to expand their space or their building needs a fresh new look to remain competitive,” Tony says.

Having a designer on staff also brings a focused expertise to the workspace, traffic patterns, electrical layout, cabinet placement, and appliance clearances of remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. Taking a client's lifestyle, needs, taste, and budget into account, Katey can guide clients through their final selections, providing technical drawings and product specifications. Innovative Rabbit Autodesk 3D software provides a powerful, integrated 3D visualization tool that allows Empire Development to offer state-of-the-art renderings and simulated walkthroughs.

To find out more about this design-build, award-winning remodeling company, please visit their website http://www.empiredevelopment.com.

About Empire Development & Construction

Since 1999, Empire Development & Construction has been remodeling and building some of the most unique projects in the area. This award-winning company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Their diverse range of services includes residential and commercial remodels, additions, kitchen and bath remodels, design and drafting, drywall, flooring, cabinets, siding, concrete, decks, roofing, window replacements, and much more. They proudly serve Onalaska, La Crosse, and Holmen in Wisconsin.

