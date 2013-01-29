NAPW Southeastern MI Chapter Kicked Off 2013 with New President who Revealed Exciting Plans for The Year at January Event

National Association of Professional Women Southeastern MI Chapter's new President Virginia Gronley discussed 2013 charitable endeavors and volunteer efforts for the Chapter at January networking event.

Members and guests of the NAPW Southeastern Michigan Local Chapter gathered on January 22nd for a professional networking event at The Corner Clock Restaurant in Shelby Township, MI.

New Chapter President Virginia Gronley welcomed the group of professional women to the ‘Meet & Greet,' where she revealed exciting plans for the Chapter in the coming year that include charitable endeavors, volunteer opportunities, and Chapter launch.

“I'm excited to take on the role of President of the Southeastern Michigan Chapter. We have a great group of women and I look forward to working with everyone in 2013!” said the Chapter President.

Virginia kicked off the meeting by welcoming everyone. She began the networking portion of the meeting by leading attendees in a short introduction exercise.

Everyone had an opportunity to talk about themselves and told the group how long they've been a member of NAPW. They shared with the others a little about their careers and/or roles, and gave a brief description, including one interesting fact, about themselves. Members were asked to distribute business cards as part of the networking exercise and there was a drawing for a gift card. Chapter member Bridget Swope was the proud winner of the gift card.

The Chapter President then began a discussion about upcoming plans for the Chapter, including ways members and guests could give back to the community through charitable endeavors.

“All members agreed that we would like to get involved with charitable organizations in the community,” said the President.

Some of the ideas discussed were: anything related to soldiers/wounded soldiers; Lighthouse in Oakland County, which works to get families back on their feet with training, job skills, etc.; and Macomb Abuse Shelter, an organization that helps abused women with resumes, interviews, etc.

A binder will also be created for the Chapter that will include a printed bio of every active member.

For upcoming Chapter meetings, it was also decided that each member will rotate as the Southeastern Michigan Chapter Secretary and take the meeting minutes. For the month of February, Lauri Reno volunteered to take on that role.

Chapter member Dr. Adeela Peer volunteered her Chiropractic office as the meeting venue for February 26th from 6:00 to 7:30pm. She will be the speaker for the month of February and her presentation topic will focus on Chiropractic and Wellness. Details will be posted on the NAPW Southeastern MI Chapter Page.

The Chapter President thanked both Lauri and Dr. Adeela for volunteering. She also announced that the official launch meeting for the Southeastern Michigan Chapter will be held sometime in March, as soon as the NAPW banner and other materials arrive. A Chapter Facebook Page is also being created and all information regarding meetings and events that is featured on the Chapter Page will also appear on the Facebook Page. All future Chapter meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6:00 to 7:30pm at The Corner Clock Restaurant (unless otherwise specified on the Chapter Page). The venue offers a nice menu variety and a separate dining area for members and guests to hold a private meeting without distracting other customers.

Virginia closed the meeting with a reminder about the upcoming NAPW National Networking Conference.

“The Conference will be held on Friday, April 26th and the Keynote Speakers are Martha Stewart and Arianna Huffington, so mark your calendar ladies!” she said.

Members in attendance at the January Southeastern Michigan Local Chapter meeting were:

Virginia Gronley - Chapter President, Learning & Development Consultant of DuPont Performance Coatings. Virginia has been with DuPont for 22 years. She has a passion for photography and has turned that passion into a business. Hobbies include anything crafty: oil/acrylic painting, stained glass, scrapbooking, etc. She is looking forward to the networking and charitable opportunities that are available at NAPW.

Bridget Swope, Account Director of Cambridge Consulting Group for 13 years. Bridget has been a member of NAPW for approximately six months. Her interests include tennis, gardening, photography, outdoors, and anything crafty. She, too, is looking forward to the networking and charitable opportunities that are available at NAPW.

Debbie Hogan, Payroll Associate at Henry Ford Health System for one year. Debbie is a recent member to NAPW and also is looking forward to the networking and charitable opportunities. She is actively pursuing a career in purchasing. Her interests include tennis and working out.

Lauri Reno, Vice President of Sales and Owner of Alkar Steel and Processing. Lauri has been with Alkar for 35 years. She is a new member to NAPW and is looking forward to the networking and charitable opportunities. Her interests include looking for sales for her steel company, charitable/fundraising opportunities, and she is involved with the Association of Women in Metals.

Kelly Smith, Speaker and Corporate Recruiter Consultant of Kelly Staffing Expert. She has been a Recruiter for approximately 20 years. Kelly is a new member of NAPW and is looking forward to the networking and charitable opportunities along with building a database of contacts. She is also a Stand- up Comedian and the Author of “Corporate Recruiter Reveals; Who Gets Hired and Why.”

Dr. Adeela Peer, Chiropractic Physician of Peer Chiropractic Wellness Center for Eight years. She has been a member of NAPW for one year. Adeela is also a certified Nutritionist, speaks at various events, and enjoys working out and traveling. Adeela is looking forward to the networking and charitable opportunities at NAPW and promoting her business. She enjoys what NAPW stands for and has been to several other Chapter meetings in different areas.

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) is the largest and most recognized network of female professionals. NAPW provides a forum where women can interact, exchange ideas, educate, network, and empower. NAPW Local Chapters allow members to maximize their experience through meetings, networking opportunities, and professional events.

