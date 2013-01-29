Evolution Issue of the Month 9: Recognizing Darwin Day Would Violate Religion-State Separation

Darwin's theory of natural selection cannot qualify as science, according to an article on http://www.takeondarwin.com: it's a teaching in a system of belief known as physicalism. Making February 12 an official day of celebration of Darwinism in tribute to science would be inappropriate.

Darwin's speculations on evolution are not “a worthy symbol of scientific advancement on which to focus and around which to build a global celebration of science and humanity," as Rush Holt (NJ) wrote in the resolution H. RES. 41 that he introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives, according to Shaun Johnston, author of the article published on the http://www.takeondarwin.com website.

Basic to physicalism is the claim that only matter and physical agents can cause change in the physical universe--it denies reality to mental capabilities such as consciousness and free will; there is no scientific evidence for this claim, Johnston says.

Johnston has several fundamental objections to darwinism: the flawed logic behind it encourages sloppy thinking in the practice of science; it acts as the primary agent promoting physicalism which through its denial of mental capabilities such as consciousness and free will trashes traditions of mental discipline stretching back at least to the ancient Greeks; it renders our understanding of nature trivial; and it shrinks the envelope of what we assume is possible for even such creatures as ourselves--how can we respect each other if we are products of such a paltry toolbox? Finally, Darwinism fails in the most basis requirement of a scientific theory--it has failed to generate any hypotheses other than those that support the practice and propagation of physicalism.

Most believers of physicalism are scientists for which it is a guiding principle at work, Johnston says. "But humanists and atheists, presumably wanting to associate themselves with the success of those scientists in studying matter, have also embraced physicalism, and with it the teachings based on Darwin's theory. They have inappropriately adopted Darwinism as the symbol of their opposition to Christian doctrines, particularly the biblical account of the Creation. Their doing so, for political advantage, is no reason for the rest of us to celebrate Darwinism as an emblem of science."

Johnston has recently posted online script and podcasts for a one-hour play, "What it Means We Evolved: a Dialogue Between Darwin and Galileo". At http://www.evolvedself.com are featured his books on the impact of evolutionary theory on the human self, and at http://www.takeondarwin.com are resources he maintains to encourage students of the humanities to come up with new theories of evolution.

