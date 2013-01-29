ForeSite Announces Four New Team Members

ForeSite Technologies continues its organic growth by adding four new team members.

ForeSite Technologies, an East Hartford based IT support and web development firm, announces four new team members to begin 2013.

Janaura Bishop, of Granby, joins ForeSite as a Business Development Manager specializing in eMarketing. She brings nearly 15 years of experience working with clients of all sizes to create and enhance their websites and web presence. She joins ForeSite as part of the Infotree Web Solutions acquisition.

Atla DeChamplain, of Wethersfield, joins ForeSite as Office Manager and Bookkeeper. She has taught at the Greater Hartford Academy of Arts and was Office Manager at the Hartford Children's Theatre. She recently received a M.A. in Jazz Voice from the University of Toledo.

John Grocki, of Torrington, joins ForeSite as a Help Desk Engineer. He has experience as a Systems Engineer and Help Desk Technician and previously managed the networks of multiple offices for a CPA firm. He holds an Associate Degree in Computer System and Technology from Northwestern Connecticut Community College and a Computer/Electronics certificate from Porter and Chester.

Brendan Wilhide, of Avon, joins ForeSite with a specialty in eMarketing, Social Media and Copywriting. He was previously Social Media Specialist at Infotree and joins ForeSite as part of the Infotree acquisition. He has co-authored a textbook, “Sports Marketing in Social Media,” which will be published this spring. He is also a Contributing Writer for Macworld magazine and Macworld.com.

ForeSite has been named as one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing, privately held companies for two years running. ForeSite is in the midst of an aggressive three year growth plan during which it intends to grow organically and through acquisition. The firm is doubling its office space to accommodate this rapid growth.

Since 1997, ForeSite has been designing and developing standout Web Sites and providing insightful IT support to its clients. Serving clients in the Hartford, CT and Worcester, MA areas, ForeSite offers practical, tailored and creative solutions that fit a wide range of business needs. In 2011 and 2012 ForeSite was named one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing, privately held companies. For further information, call 1-866-464-7483 or visit ForeSiteTech.com

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360265.htm