NAPW Westchester County, NY Chapter Kicked Off 2013 by Tackling Financial Independence

National Association of Professional Women Westchester County, NY Chapter learned about Women and Finances with experts and announced exciting lineup of 2013 guest speakers in January.

The successes and accomplishments of members and guests of the NAPW Westchester, NY Local Chapter over the past year were noted as they gathered in January for a professional networking meeting at Nirvana Spa. In addition to celebrating 2012, the Chapter President also announced exciting plans for the upcoming year including an impressive lineup of guest speakers beginning with a presentation this month on women and finance.

NAPW Westchester County Local Chapter President Sara O. Speicher welcomed attendees to the networking event. Nirvana Spa, located at 495 Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale, proved to be the perfect venue, a relaxing and intimate setting, ideal for the meeting that included five new faces. Sara thanked Mrs. Tamara Krivo for providing the space, as well as Chapter Vice President Crystal M. Cutler for all of her help.

“The next couple of months will be very exciting with some very interesting guest speakers,” the Chapter President told the crowd. “Be sure to keep checking your NAPW Inbox and the Chapter Facebook Page for meeting and event updates.”

Sara then announced the upcoming meeting dates, guest speakers, and their respective topics: February 21st : ‘NAPW and Networking' by Cindy Burns, NAPW Director of Local Chapters; March 21st : ‘Women & Nutrition' by Samantha Mark, Shoprite Dietitian; and April 18th : ‘Secrets of Sales' by Vanessa Simpkins, Coach and Author of “TakeYourPowerBackNow.com.”

All meetings will be from 6:30 to 8:00pm.

Following announcements, the guest speakers for January, Pamela Blake and Susan Cermele, Agents at New York Life Insurance Company, began their presentation on ‘Women & Finance: Creating a Financial Independence.'

“Pamela and Susan gave a very informative and inspired talk. They provided practical information to help the attendees understand their needs and then empowered them to make informed financial decisions,” said Sara.

After the presentation, the Chapter President spoke to the group of professional women about volunteer opportunities that had opened up at the Chapter, including the positions of Chapter Photographer and roles on the Membership and Events Committees. She invited members to step in and offer their skills and expertise in order to better the Westchester County Local Chapter and encouraged any interested member to contact her or Crystal in order to discuss the Chapter's needs and members' interests in person.

“Generally, the most help would be appreciated with scouting appropriate locations for Chapter meetings and with organizing special events,” said Sara.

Members in attendance at the January meeting were: Angela Neugebauer, Bucci Airport & Limousine Service; Carmen Meausoone, Art Walk New York; Crystal M. Cutler, Legal Shield; Debra L Sofos, New York Life Insurance Company; Lynda R Hamilton, Philanthropy Mentor; Maxine Yee Baker , New York Junior Tennis & Learning; Natasha Galperin, M&T Bank; Sara O. Speicher, VBM Pro; Tamara Krivo, Nirvana Spa (Sponsor); and Thelma Jones, Options for Wellness.

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) is the largest and most recognized network of female professionals. NAPW provides a forum where women can interact, exchange ideas, educate, network, and empower. NAPW Local Chapters allow members to maximize their experience through meetings, networking opportunities, and professional events.

For additional information regarding the NAPW Westchester County, NY Local Chapter and/or NAPW, please visit http://www.napw.com.

Follow NAPW on Facebook and Twitter.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebNAPW2013/WestchesterCounty/prweb10360233.htm