First National Bank of Santa Fe Congratulates Three Senior Mortgage Lenders on Promotions to Vice President

First National Bank of Santa Fe is pleased to announce the promotions of Becky Farnham, Marita DeVargas and Kathy Breneman, Senior Mortgage Loan Originators, to Vice President.

Becky has been a Mortgage Loan Originator at First National Bank of Santa Fe for 11 years and is known for her superior customer service and responsiveness and works diligently from application to closing. As a Mortgage Lending expert specializing in the Santa Fe and Los Alamos home markets, Becky takes pride in having many return clients and referrals from others.

Marita has been a Mortgage Loan Originator at First National Bank of Santa Fe for 5 years and is known for providing each of her clients with an exceptional level of personal attention and focus on detail. Marita specializes in complex lending needs and is committed to taking the uncertainty and confusion out of the lending process for her clients.

Kathy has been a Mortgage Loan Originator at First National Bank of Santa Fe for 3 years with close ties to both the Albuquerque and Santa Fe markets where she has worked for 18 years, helping families and individuals with their mortgage lending needs. Kathy offers her clients a wealth of residential and construction lending expertise.

At First National Bank of Santa Fe, Becky, Marita and Kathy work with a dedicated team of “in house” processors and underwriters that make sure each loan goes smoothly and closes on time.

About First National Bank of Santa Fe

First National Bank of Santa Fe is the oldest bank in the Southwest and has been successfully serving the needs of individuals and businesses for over 140 years. Their sound banking practices, strong capital base, and a commitment to the communities they serve have allowed the Bank to develop longstanding and successful banking relationships throughout their entire history. With 11 convenient locations in Santa Fe, Eldorado, Los Alamos, Albuquerque and Denver, First National Bank of Santa Fe is here to serve their clients with financial expertise and a highly personal approach to every relationship. For more information, call 505-992-2000 or visit the Bank's website at http://www.fnb-sf.com



