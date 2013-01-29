Icebreaker Consulting Launches a New Look For 2013

Icebreaker Consulting unveils a new web presence with updated art, responsive design and a new blog.

You would expect a premier social media consulting company to have a decent website just as you'd expect a movie theater to sell popcorn. Today, Icebreaker Consulting unveils their updated website to align themselves with the most up-to-date technology standards. Featuring vastly improved design both on the front and back end, the new website hosts a blog, beautiful new images, social sharing links and is fully responsive. Icebreaker's founder Aaron Mandelbaum says, "Almost 30% of our traffic was coming form mobile devices including tablets. We are excited to provide these users with an optimized browsing experience."

The new site is built on a Wordpress theme designed by Indonez. "Using a template sped our production time and ensured a smooth launch," Mandelbaum says. This is the first update to the website in over two years. "We have been in business since 2002 and worked largely through referrals. Today we take a major leap forward and enter a global stage."

Icebreaker Consulting has a rich history of sourcing art and design from around the world. Their logo was designed through a 99Designs.com project and art on the new site was sourced from Tjaša Žurga Žabkar a designer from Slovenia.

"We have spent years helping businesses be successful through training and education. Today we celebrate out own success; we now have a platform from which we can share information, news and best-practices with the world."

Mr. Mandelbaum started Icebreaker Consulting in 2002. Today, he is an international speaker and has worked with everyone from start-ups to Fortune 50 companies.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359937.htm