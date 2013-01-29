Fearless Events Presents 'Mud Mingle', a 100% Singles Only Mud Run; National Tour Starts in Miami 2013 - Anti-Bullying Charity NVEEE.org to Benefit

Fearless Events Fla, Inc. announced today it would be hosting the inaugural Mud Mingle Singles Mud Run on April 20th 2013 in Miami, Florida.

Fearless Events Fla, Inc. announced today it would be hosting the inaugural Mud Mingle Singles Mud Run on April 20th 2013 in Miami, Florida. This will be the first event in a brand new national series of singles only, 5k mud and obstacle races. The kickoff event will be proudly be held at the beautiful Virginia Key Beach Park in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida. “We're proud to hold our first event here in Miami as Miami is a world class, vibrant city that is known for a melting pot of people living a healthy lifestyle and enjoying outdoor recreation. We believe it's a natural fit that ‘Mud Mingle' begins in Miami,” said Garfield Griffiths CEO of Fearless Events Fla, Inc., Mud Mingle's parent company.

Mud Mingle is not your typical mud run as it is strictly singles only. This is a new concept, and we felt that as singles have cruises, dinner, nights out and other events all over the USA, why has no one addressed the hundreds of thousands of active singles that want to get a little muddy every now and then, so Mud Mingle was born.

Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami is the ideal location and features large areas of pristine Florida woodland that will be a little tricky to navigate, but beautiful at the same time, and with the ocean on both sides of the park, the views throughout the race will be spectacular. But don't let that fool you, Mud Mingle features many difficult obstacles along the way, like monkey bars over a pit of mud, zip lining through the trees, towering vertical cargo nets, surfboard challenge, ocean swim to a surprise floating obstacle, several beach obstacles and much more.

All participants receive a finisher's medal, a free T-shirt and a cold, frosty beer (age permitting). Then it's time to relax at the free after party right there on the beach. Then, if you have anything left, the “official” after party kick's of at the Hollywood Hard Rock that night.

“Mud Mingle is an opportunity for people to push themselves physically and mentally in a simply stunning setting and also to mingle with thousands of other singles, whether looking for love or just looking for a fun day out; this is truly like no other mud run on earth. We're honored to donate a portion of the proceeds to the National Voices for Equality Education & Enlightenment (NVEEE) to support the organization's great work in the fight against bullying, an issue that continues to challenge children and adults in the U.S. and around the globe,” added Griffiths.

Participants can sign up for the event here http://mudmingle.com

To date Mud Mingle is proudly sponsored by Culligan Water of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, FL. Visit http://www.culliganftlauderdale.com/. In addition, sponsoring Mud Mingle is Verasoni Worldwide, a marketing and public relations agency of Montclair, NJ. Visit http://verasoni.com/. Mud Mingle will gratefully announce more sponsors as they come on board!

Mud Mingle; The original 5k, singles only mud run.

About NVEEE

NVEEE is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in October 2009. Our mission is to prevent bullying, violence and suicide among youth families and communities through direct service, mentoring and prevention education. NVEE reached nearly 10,000 teachers, students, parents, and community leaders through our Mentoring Program, Peace Ambassador Program, After School Program, and our signature Not On My Watch School-wide Bullying Prevention Programs. Visit http://www.NVEEE.org or call 1.855.2.BE.A.VOICE

