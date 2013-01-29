nGROUP Performance Partners Releases Labor Management Software

nGROUP Performance Partners has announced the launch of a web-based labor management software, vowing that the proprietary system delivers the ability to track, coach, motivate, and reward workers with unparallel visibility.

“After a decade of managing manufacturing and distribution work sites throughout the US, we understand that there are many factors that can prevent a facility or work cell from meeting their productivity goals. But in every instance, we found management was operating from production data that was inaccurate or the data simply didn't exist,” says Jim Zimmerman, nGROUP COO.

Armed with the detailed knowledge of what operational managers need, nGROUP developed nSITE Labor Management Software. The software includes a dashboard that provides data capturing and reporting solutions that are universal to any labor intensive operation. From this basic model, nGROUP then customizes the software to track tasks, shifts, and individuals, all while providing instant measurability of how each performs against industry standards.

According to David Hair, President of nGROUP, very few companies have accurate visibility into their labor productivity at the micro level. “This makes it difficult to analyze, plan and manage your workforce effectively. The two major culprits are lack of effective tools and technology and the other is deliberate data manipulation.”

Hair continues to explain that without proper tools and technology, accurate labor tracking is simply too burdensome for floor managers. Further, inaccurate reporting is often deliberate and rampant.

“I have seen it [data manipulation] done by production workers, floor management and site managers. For example, corporate has decided they need to increase output in one particular area from 160 units an hour to 250 units to help meet cost management goals. The edict goes out along with a notice that there will be a bonus if they can accomplish this. Voila. They soon are producing above goal and the unit cost for that activity has dropped. Everyone is happy. Unless they notice the facility profit and loss has not been improved nor has the total productivity improved. What happened? Simply put, the workers input or otherwise caused inaccurate data collection,” tells Hair.

When asked how workers can control data, Hair explains, “One way is to use labor from another area that is not counted in labor hours. For instance, I know of one location that will take training hours that were allocated to the site and use it for production. Production workers are also good at figuring out ways to increase their production report. At one facility, workers would send cartons via a roller conveyor from receiving to shipping to build pallets for their stores. The employees would turn on their scanner and scan several cartons at once, shut off the scanner and then build the pallets. This caused the LMS to report very high cartons per hour for the associate. This is also a very wrong number.”

According to Hair, nSITE Labor Management Software was created and refined because of nGROUP's pursuit of transparency. Not only does the system provide perimeters that ensure accurate reporting, it also holds individuals accountable. Additionally, from this accountability, management gains the opportunity to reward those who meet or exceed standards.

To learn more about solutions based labor management software, visit http://www.nSITELabor.com.

