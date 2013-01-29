Morse Data Adds Item Personalization to Order Entry and Shopping Cart

With InOrder ERP, users can offer customers personalization on any item as well as variable personalization across multiple items in a group.

Morse Data Corporation, developers of InOrder Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, has added an Item Personalization Enhancement to its Order Entry module. With this new feature, InOrder users can give their customers the option to personalize any item in inventory whether that item is purchased via a catalog or online through a shopping cart.

The ability to personalize items across client accounts is a key functionality for companies such as fulfillment service providers. Personalization can be set up globally at the client level, which applies to all items for the client, or locally, which is specific to an inventory item. InOrder users can use these two features together or alone – a function that allows users to personalize multiple items the same way across all items, individually across multiple items or a combination of both. For example, a fulfillment service company may have a corporate client with a company store where employees can buy branded merchandise. An employee ordering from the corporate store can purchase polo shirts branded with the company's name and logo and then have each of those shirts personalized with individual employee names. Or, a consumer purchasing from an online retailer using InOrder can order multiple items and have custom personalization added to specific items. InOrder users can determine if their customers can add personalization at the beginning of the order process or once items have been added to the cart.

“We're very pleased with this new enhancement,” says Tony Marchese, VP for Morse Data. "InOrder users can customize the Personalization enhancement so that it suits their preferences – including which personalization fields to add to specific inventory items to how and when the fields are displayed.”

About Morse Data

