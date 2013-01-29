Take Shape Plastic Surgeon Dr. George Dreszer now pefroming Labiaplasty

Take Shape Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale is now offering Labiaplasty to patients who may feel self-conscious about the outward appearance of their genitalia. They view their inner labia as abnormally long, which causes them emotional or psychological distress during intimate encounters. These women choose to undergo a labiaplasty to reduce the size of their labia.

Take Shape Plastic Surgery is now offering Labiaplasty in Fort Lauderdale. Which is a minor surgical operation to reduce the size of the Labial Minora. An oversized labia is generally defined as Labial Hypertrophy. Women with Labial Hypertrophy show an oversized Labial Minora compared to the size of the Labial Majora. This can in turn cause painful intercourse, problematic hygiene and low self-esteem.

Labial Hypertrophy can be caused by several factors such as genetics, aging, mechanical stress such as child birth, disease or infection. This condition generally isn't treated medically unless it's caused by a disease or infection. Surgery is the first and best option for women who are looking to reduce the size of their Labia Minora for either aesthetics or medical reasons.

The surgery is considered a minor procedure and since the pain and care are minimal patients can usually go home on the same day. The procedure is performed in a discreet setting, under local anesthesia, in about 30-45 minutes. The use of a hygienic pad is recommended for comfort for the first few weeks. Like other surgeries, post-swelling is usually experienced. Follow up appointments will most likely need to be scheduled 1-2 weeks after the procedure. Physical activity can generally be resumed 3-4 days after the surgery; however, the patient should refrain from wearing tampons, tight clothes or underwear and abstain from sexual intercourse for at least 4-6 weeks.

Many women believe that the best option is an OB/GYN, because they treat gynecologic problems. However, they do not have the same training that a plastic surgeon like Dr. George Dreszer has, when dealing with blood, flow, preservation of sensation, and an overall eye for aesthetic beauty.

Take Shape Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale offers a wide array of cosmetic surgery including facial aesthetic surgery, body contouring, and breast augmentation in South Florida. The clinic is also renowned for the reconstructive surgical work that is offered. Also on premises is Take Shape Surgery Center, L.L.C., a Medicare-certified, state-licensed and nationally-accredited, ambulatory surgical center. This facilitates a more personalized, convenient and comfortable experience for patients.

Patients can be assured that the plastic surgeons at Take Shape Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale possess the skills, training, and aesthetic eye to ensure that the patient's desired cosmetic result becomes a reality and that reconstruction patients achieve the best possible outcome. For more information please call Take Shape Plastic Surgery P.A. at 954-585-3800 or visit on the web at http://www.takeshape.info or Facebook. Take Shape Plastic Surgery P.A. is located at 4161 N.W. 5th Street, Suite 100, Plantation, Florida 33317.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358541.htm