My Secret Luxury Offers Special Goodies To Spice Up Valentine's Day

Give the one you love a sexy gift this February 14th

Many couples want to find the perfect way to spice up their Valentine's Day. My Secret Luxury, the leading online provider of luxury sex toys and romance products, has just the products to make that happen.

Leveraging unmatched expertise in adult pleasure products and a rigorous evaluation process, My Secret Luxury has carefully curated a handful of unique and sexy gift ideas for this year's Valentine's Day. My Secret Luxury recommends: LELO Tiani 2 Couples Vibrator; Jimmyjane HELLO TOUCH Vibrator; Bijoux Indiscrets Massage Oil Candle; and Luz de la Riva Camille Blindfold. These products are the surest way to create a hot and heavy night – or morning for that matter! My Secret Luxury delivers the right tools to enable everyone to experience an erotic renaissance.

For couples not sure about which products they desire or for anyone whose romantic ideas are big and bold, My Secret Luxury offers the Romance Concierge service. The Romance Concierge can put together a customized kit with all the right offerings or plan an unforgettable romantic event. Whether it's arranging dinner at a secluded restaurant or a surprise getaway to Tahiti, no task is too big or too small for the Romance Concierge.

For those who want a little unexpected pleasure in their lives, the Secret Subscription from My Secret Luxury mails a kit of romance tools each quarter to keep clientele satisfied and coming back for more. This way, Valentine's Day doesn't have to be once a year. It is possible to relive your wonderfully romantic night every few months.

My Secret Luxury keeps fantasies fresh with unrivaled offerings from the top luxury manufacturers of romance tools and sex toys. For more information, please visit My Secret Luxury.

For media inquiries, contact: press(at)MySecretLuxury(dot)com

About My Secret Luxury

My Secret Luxury celebrates the unique passions of every person. We support how you choose to engage in your pursuit of passion and pleasure through a carefully curated collection of products that embody, style, design and functionality. Our mission is to inspire love, romance, and intimate moments one satisfied customer at a time through our line of pleasure products and romance enhancers, which provide the occasion to give and get pleasure, grow love, celebrate intimacy, and introduce fun.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358038.htm