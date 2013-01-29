At Cloud Expo Europe, OW2 Showcases CompatibleOne, the Open Source Cloud Broker

OW2 demonstrates CompatibleOne, a new-generation cloud service management software offering cloud services brokering capabilities at Cloud Expo Europe in London

OW2, the global community for open source infrastructure software demonstrates today at Cloud Expo Europe in London, CompatibleOne, The Open Source Cloud Broker. CompatibleOne is a new-generation cloud resource management and automatic provisioning software environment powered by service brokering capabilities.

CompatibleOne enables the seamless federation of heterogeneous resources across different Cloud Service Providers. Using CompatibleOne, developers and users can combine a range of services available from different suppliers to address their most stringent requirements.

CompatibleOne supports all kinds of resources, not just infrastructure ones, but any resource which can be invoked as a service. CompatibleOne helps developers and users alike avoid vendor lock-in, enforce SLAs and reduce costs. The CompatibleOne open source broker is an open source collaborative project based on open standards, notably OCCI.

Demonstrations presented at Cloud Expo Europe include:



Customer specific SLA delivery: This demonstration shows how CompatibleOne enables services arbitration and multi-tenancy in a context of stringent customer requirements.

Fully automated provisioning This demonstration shows how the CompatibleOne platform manages selective placement on a multi-cloud environment and resource aggregation across different providers.

Auto scalability This demonstration reveals how CompatibleOne leverages load-balancing mechanisms to automatically adjust its resource provisioning to changes in workload.

Commercial provisioning This demonstration shows how the CompatibleOne platform can organize service delivery across heterogeneous cloud technologies, starting with OpenStack, Amazon and Azure

''We trust the CompatibleOne cloud service broker will become a key component of cloud service marketplaces and federated cloud architectures that will optimize workload placement based on customer's criteria such as SLA expectations and business policies,” says Jean-Pierre Laisné of Bull and CompatibleOne project coordinator.

CompatibleOne is an open project: its software will be made available to the global open source community through the OW2 Open Source Cloudware initiative (OCSi). The OSCi is the vehicle which enables participants from all over the world to join in the action.

Visit CompatibleOne at Cloud Expo Europe on the OW2 booth (# 765).

About CompatibleOne

The CompatibleOne collaborative project develops the first industry-grade open source cloud broker. CompatibleOne was launched as a collaborative project to come up with ideas addressing the need for interoperability in the field of Cloud Computing. The project quickly evolved until it converged in developing a cloud computing broker. CompatibleOne is an open source collaborative project supported by 14 partners. Its technology is based on open standards and its approach fully leverages OCCI, the open cloud computing interface. CompatibleOne has defined a four-step fully functional manifest-to-service provisioning cycle of the CompatibleOne broker. The CompatibleOne platform is aligned with the Cloud Computing Reference Architecture2 of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

About OW2:

OW2 is an independent industry community dedicated to developing open source code infrastructure (middleware and generic applications) and to fostering a vibrant community and business ecosystem. The OW2 Consortium hosts some one hundred technology projects, including ASM, Bonita, eXo Platform, JOnAS, JORAM, Orbeon Forms, Orchestra, Spagic, SpagoBI and XWiki. OW2 is an open source dissemination partner in a number of collaborative projects, such as CHOReOS, CompatibleOne, OpenCloudware and XLcloud. Visit http://www.ow2.org

