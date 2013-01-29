Strong Demand for the Mercedes A-Class Sport at Jacksons

Luxury car owners who demand extra performance are choosing the new Mercedes A-Class Sport at Jacksons Mercedes Poole, Salisbury and Dorchester. Every version of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class looks sleeker and sportier than its predecessor but the Sport model takes it a stage further.

Every version of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class looks sleeker and sportier than its predecessor but the Sport model takes it a stage further.

Twin chrome sports oval tailpipes, 17-inch bi-colour five-spoke alloys and the silver two-louvre grille immediately distinguish the A-Class Sport from the A180 and the SE.

A-Class Sport owners can choose from:



two petrol BlueEfficiency (1,595cc 122hp; 1,595cc 156hp) and three diesel BlueEfficiency engines (1,461cc 109hp; 1,796cc 109hp; 1,796cc 136hp)

two gearboxes – six-speed manual and 7G-DCT seven-speed automatic.

The BlueEfficiency engines come with ECO start/stop as standard. The engine cuts out to save fuel when the car's speed drops below 5mph and then re automatically re-starts again when needed.

The Sport also comes with uprated Comfort suspension plus cruise control (including Speedtronic variable limiter) as standard – and a Light and Sight package that features illuminated headrests, rain-sensing wipers, extra reading lights and illuminated vanity mirrors.

The Sport also boasts a striking interior with sports seats in black or grey Artico cloth with contrast top-stitching.

Options include a range of alloy wheels. Drivers can choose from three types of 17-inch five-spoke alloys and two types of 18-inch five-spoke alloys.

Drivers who want an even sportier A-Class can opt for the AMG Sport which features the Dynamic Handling Package with sports suspension that lowers the car by 15mm and comes with selective damping.

The A-Class AMG Sport offers a choice of two petrol (1,595cc 156hp; 1,991cc 211hp) and four diesel BlueEfficiency engines (1,461cc 109hp; 1,796cc 109hp; 1,796cc 136hp and 2,143cc 170hp).

Powerful but understated are the watchwords – the AMG Sport comes with 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, AMG bodystyling (front apron, rear apron and side skirts) and front brake calipers bearing the lettering Mercedes-Benz.

But for the absolute connoisseur, it has to be the Engineered by AMG A-Class. Everything about this car projects an aura of power precision-honed to perfection:



1,991cc 211hp petrol engine and 7G-DCT seven-speed automatic gearbox

Lowered sports suspension Engineered by AMG

AMG bodystyling with exclusive diamond grille, red trim on front and rear bumpers

18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, red brake calipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering

Artico/Dinamica sports seats with contrast red top-stitching, matching red Designo seat belts

Nappa leather trim (with contrast red stitching) for the multifunction steering wheel and door armrests

Carbon-fibre look trim, brushed metal sports pedals, stainless steel door sills, velour floor mats with the Engineered by AMG signature.

Jacksons Group Marketing Manager Michelle East said: “Just as we predicted, the new A-Class has created a real stir. It sets the bar at a very high level.

“Everyone who's seen the A-Class at our Mercedes-Benz Poole, Salisbury and Dorchester showrooms is immediately impressed that it's much sleeker than the outgoing model.

“But the most admiring glances are reserved for the A-Class Sport, the AMG Sport and especially the A-Class Engineered by AMG.”

The A-Class Sport is available at Mercedes-Benz of Poole from £21,265; the A-Class AMG Sport starts at £24,040; the A-Class Engineered By AMG is £28,800.

The first orders for the A-Class have already been delivered with delighted owners collecting their new cars from Jacksons Group's three showrooms in Dorset and Wiltshire.



