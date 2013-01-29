ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Strong Demand for the Mercedes A-Class Sport at Jacksons

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 3:21 AM | 4 min read

Luxury car owners who demand extra performance are choosing the new Mercedes A-Class Sport at Jacksons Mercedes Poole, Salisbury and Dorchester. Every version of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class looks sleeker and sportier than its predecessor but the Sport model takes it a stage further.

Poole, Dorset (PRWEB) January 29, 2013

Luxury car owners who demand extra performance are choosing the new Mercedes A-Class Sport at Jacksons Mercedes Poole, Salisbury and Dorchester.

Every version of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class looks sleeker and sportier than its predecessor but the Sport model takes it a stage further.

Twin chrome sports oval tailpipes, 17-inch bi-colour five-spoke alloys and the silver two-louvre grille immediately distinguish the A-Class Sport from the A180 and the SE.

A-Class Sport owners can choose from:

  •     two petrol BlueEfficiency (1,595cc 122hp; 1,595cc 156hp) and three diesel BlueEfficiency engines (1,461cc 109hp; 1,796cc 109hp; 1,796cc 136hp)
  •     two gearboxes – six-speed manual and 7G-DCT seven-speed automatic.

The BlueEfficiency engines come with ECO start/stop as standard. The engine cuts out to save fuel when the car's speed drops below 5mph and then re automatically re-starts again when needed.

The Sport also comes with uprated Comfort suspension plus cruise control (including Speedtronic variable limiter) as standard – and a Light and Sight package that features illuminated headrests, rain-sensing wipers, extra reading lights and illuminated vanity mirrors.

The Sport also boasts a striking interior with sports seats in black or grey Artico cloth with contrast top-stitching.

Options include a range of alloy wheels. Drivers can choose from three types of 17-inch five-spoke alloys and two types of 18-inch five-spoke alloys.

Drivers who want an even sportier A-Class can opt for the AMG Sport which features the Dynamic Handling Package with sports suspension that lowers the car by 15mm and comes with selective damping.

The A-Class AMG Sport offers a choice of two petrol (1,595cc 156hp; 1,991cc 211hp) and four diesel BlueEfficiency engines (1,461cc 109hp; 1,796cc 109hp; 1,796cc 136hp and 2,143cc 170hp).

Powerful but understated are the watchwords – the AMG Sport comes with 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, AMG bodystyling (front apron, rear apron and side skirts) and front brake calipers bearing the lettering Mercedes-Benz.

But for the absolute connoisseur, it has to be the Engineered by AMG A-Class. Everything about this car projects an aura of power precision-honed to perfection:

  •     1,991cc 211hp petrol engine and 7G-DCT seven-speed automatic gearbox
  •     Lowered sports suspension Engineered by AMG
  •     AMG bodystyling with exclusive diamond grille, red trim on front and rear bumpers
  •     18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, red brake calipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering
  •     Artico/Dinamica sports seats with contrast red top-stitching, matching red Designo seat belts
  •     Nappa leather trim (with contrast red stitching) for the multifunction steering wheel and door armrests
  •     Carbon-fibre look trim, brushed metal sports pedals, stainless steel door sills, velour floor mats with the Engineered by AMG signature.

Jacksons Group Marketing Manager Michelle East said: “Just as we predicted, the new A-Class has created a real stir. It sets the bar at a very high level.

“Everyone who's seen the A-Class at our Mercedes-Benz Poole, Salisbury and Dorchester showrooms is immediately impressed that it's much sleeker than the outgoing model.

“But the most admiring glances are reserved for the A-Class Sport, the AMG Sport and especially the A-Class Engineered by AMG.”

The A-Class Sport is available at Mercedes-Benz of Poole from £21,265; the A-Class AMG Sport starts at £24,040; the A-Class Engineered By AMG is £28,800.

The first orders for the A-Class have already been delivered with delighted owners collecting their new cars from Jacksons Group's three showrooms in Dorset and Wiltshire.

To test drive the Mercedes A-Class Sport, AMG Sport and Engineered by AMG, please phone the Poole Mercedes sales team on 0844 499 7885.

-Ends-

Notes for Editors

Jacksons Group Mercedes-Benz
Holes Bay Road
Poole
BH15 2BD
Tel: 0843 658 4697

Jacksons Group has dealerships in Poole, Salisbury and Dorchester. It is part of 35 key business partnerships chosen by Mercedes as part of a restricted national network.

Committed to offering the highest level of products and services to customers, Jacksons Group prides itself on providing affordable purchase solutions.

The wide range of Mercedes-Benz finance options provided by the Jacksons Group offer a flexible route to acquiring both new and used Mercedes cars.

Jacksons Group's policy of total customer care is designed to cater for customers on a long term basis.

The group aims to exceed the highest expectations and offer a personal friendly approach.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebmercedes/a-class-sport/prweb10357165.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: