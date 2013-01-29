Strong Demand for the Mercedes A-Class Sport at Jacksons

Luxury car owners who demand extra performance are choosing the new Mercedes A-Class Sport at Jacksons Mercedes Poole, Salisbury and Dorchester. Every version of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class looks sleeker and sportier than its predecessor but the Sport model takes it a stage further.
Poole, Dorset (PRWEB) January 29, 2013
Luxury car owners who demand extra performance are choosing the new Mercedes A-Class Sport at Jacksons Mercedes Poole, Salisbury and Dorchester.
Every version of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class looks sleeker and sportier than its predecessor but the Sport model takes it a stage further.
Twin chrome sports oval tailpipes, 17-inch bi-colour five-spoke alloys and the silver two-louvre grille immediately distinguish the A-Class Sport from the A180 and the SE.
A-Class Sport owners can choose from:
- two petrol BlueEfficiency (1,595cc 122hp; 1,595cc 156hp) and three diesel BlueEfficiency engines (1,461cc 109hp; 1,796cc 109hp; 1,796cc 136hp)
- two gearboxes – six-speed manual and 7G-DCT seven-speed automatic.
The BlueEfficiency engines come with ECO start/stop as standard. The engine cuts out to save fuel when the car's speed drops below 5mph and then re automatically re-starts again when needed.
The Sport also comes with uprated Comfort suspension plus cruise control (including Speedtronic variable limiter) as standard – and a Light and Sight package that features illuminated headrests, rain-sensing wipers, extra reading lights and illuminated vanity mirrors.
The Sport also boasts a striking interior with sports seats in black or grey Artico cloth with contrast top-stitching.
Options include a range of alloy wheels. Drivers can choose from three types of 17-inch five-spoke alloys and two types of 18-inch five-spoke alloys.
Drivers who want an even sportier A-Class can opt for the AMG Sport which features the Dynamic Handling Package with sports suspension that lowers the car by 15mm and comes with selective damping.
The A-Class AMG Sport offers a choice of two petrol (1,595cc 156hp; 1,991cc 211hp) and four diesel BlueEfficiency engines (1,461cc 109hp; 1,796cc 109hp; 1,796cc 136hp and 2,143cc 170hp).
Powerful but understated are the watchwords – the AMG Sport comes with 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, AMG bodystyling (front apron, rear apron and side skirts) and front brake calipers bearing the lettering Mercedes-Benz.
But for the absolute connoisseur, it has to be the Engineered by AMG A-Class. Everything about this car projects an aura of power precision-honed to perfection:
- 1,991cc 211hp petrol engine and 7G-DCT seven-speed automatic gearbox
- Lowered sports suspension Engineered by AMG
- AMG bodystyling with exclusive diamond grille, red trim on front and rear bumpers
- 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, red brake calipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering
- Artico/Dinamica sports seats with contrast red top-stitching, matching red Designo seat belts
- Nappa leather trim (with contrast red stitching) for the multifunction steering wheel and door armrests
- Carbon-fibre look trim, brushed metal sports pedals, stainless steel door sills, velour floor mats with the Engineered by AMG signature.
Jacksons Group Marketing Manager Michelle East said: “Just as we predicted, the new A-Class has created a real stir. It sets the bar at a very high level.
“Everyone who's seen the A-Class at our Mercedes-Benz Poole, Salisbury and Dorchester showrooms is immediately impressed that it's much sleeker than the outgoing model.
“But the most admiring glances are reserved for the A-Class Sport, the AMG Sport and especially the A-Class Engineered by AMG.”
The A-Class Sport is available at Mercedes-Benz of Poole from £21,265; the A-Class AMG Sport starts at £24,040; the A-Class Engineered By AMG is £28,800.
The first orders for the A-Class have already been delivered with delighted owners collecting their new cars from Jacksons Group's three showrooms in Dorset and Wiltshire.
- Mercedes Poole (And Bournemouth) – Holes Bay Road, Poole, BH15 2BD
- Mercedes Salisbury – Southampton Road, Salisbury, SP1 2JS
- Mercedes Dorchester – Millers Close, Dorchester, DT1 1SS
To test drive the Mercedes A-Class Sport, AMG Sport and Engineered by AMG, please phone the Poole Mercedes sales team on 0844 499 7885.
-Ends-
Notes for Editors
Jacksons Group Mercedes-Benz
Holes Bay Road
Poole
BH15 2BD
Tel: 0843 658 4697
Jacksons Group has dealerships in Poole, Salisbury and Dorchester. It is part of 35 key business partnerships chosen by Mercedes as part of a restricted national network.
Committed to offering the highest level of products and services to customers, Jacksons Group prides itself on providing affordable purchase solutions.
The wide range of Mercedes-Benz finance options provided by the Jacksons Group offer a flexible route to acquiring both new and used Mercedes cars.
Jacksons Group's policy of total customer care is designed to cater for customers on a long term basis.
The group aims to exceed the highest expectations and offer a personal friendly approach.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebmercedes/a-class-sport/prweb10357165.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.