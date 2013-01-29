Leading Culinary Touring Company Visits LAjollacooks4u

Epitourean visits Lajollacooks4u

Epitourean, one of the United States' largest tour operators specializing exclusively in culinary travel, paid a recent site visit to Lajoilacooks4u – a personalized hands-on gourmet cooking and dining experience and one of Epitourean's top California-based tour destinations.

Epitourean was represented by Jane Hoagland, the company's National Culinary Travel Specialist. For Hoagland, the onsite visit to Lajollacooks4u was an opportunity to personally experience the setting, the food and the adventure Epitourean's customers take away from their time at Lajollacooks4u.

“We have been collaborating with Lajollacooks4u for several years now,” Hoagland said. “Founder and Chef of Lajollacooks4u, Jodi Abel, not only offers phenomenal service, but our clients continually tell us how professional she is and what a wonderful experience Chef Jodi provides; and now I see why,” Hoagland added.

Hoagland said that it's wonderful to actually see Chef Jodi in action and visit her stunning venue and kitchen. “She makes cooking look so effortless and delicious”, Hoagland said. Chef Jodi served up a lunch for Hoagland that included a Tomato, Pesto and three Cheese Tart, Grilled Blackened Salmon, Edaname, and Garbanzo Bean Salad with Lime Vinaigrette. Dessert was a Streusel Coffee Cake with a Cream Cheese Glaze.

Lajollacooks4u and Epitourean agree that Lajollacooks4u serves as an excellent choice when it comes to corporate team-building. “That will be one of our focal points for selling Lajollacooks4u to our customers this year,” Hoagland said.

Epitourean was founded in 2006 with a focus on culinary travel for the passionate foodie. Offering the finest culinary Getaways the choices are endless. Each package is customized to accommodate the clients dates, preferences and budget. All of their chefs, culinary venues and suppliers are carefully selected to ensure that they meet the highest standard.

Lajollacooks4u was founded in 2008 and modeled after a European concept. Chef Jodi welcomes guests into her lovely Italian villa for a very special hands-on culinary adventure. Nestled atop Mt Soledad in San Diego, CA, with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, guests are shown how to prepare their culinary delights and then, under the direction of Chef Jodi, begin their own preparation. Lajollacooks4u specializes in team-building activities, Farmer Market & Foodie Tours, special occasions and culinary weekends. Lajollacooks4u has enjoyed record growth since its inception and has been ranked a top attraction in La Jolla on the world's largest travel review site, Trip Advisor. For more information, contact Jodi Abel at jodi (at) lajollacooks4u (dot) com or phone 1-858-752-4980.

