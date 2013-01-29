Idem Translations achieves EN 15038:2006 Certification and follows the best practices model designed exclusively for the translation industry

Idem Translations, Inc., a full-service provider of translation and localization services, has achieved EN 15038:2006 certification from TÜV SÜD America Inc., a worldwide certification body for quality management systems. The company's quality management system is additionally certified to the ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 13485:2003 international standards.

This achievement makes Idem Translations one of a select group of language service providers to hold all three industry certifications for the translation of life sciences materials.

EN 15038:2006 was developed by the European Committee for Standards (CEN) to establish and define the requirements for the provision of quality services by translation service providers. The standard encompasses the core translation process, including commissioning, translation, proofreading, review, project management, quality control, traceability, and delivery. It helps describe and define the entire service and offers a set of best practices for all aspects of the translation and localization process.

Idem provides expert translations of all types of documentation related to research and development, clinical trials, FDA and CE Mark submissions, international marketing, and ongoing patient care.

“The best practices outlined in EN 15038 set the industry standard for the highest quality language services,” said Mariam Nayiny, president of Idem Translations, Inc. “Idem's certification to this standard confirms that our audited procedures are designed to consistently produce the quality results expected by our life sciences clientele.”

“Achieving EN 15038 certification demonstrates that a translation service provider has successfully implemented the processes considered necessary to ensure quality translation, including traceability of linguistic resources and the specialized professional competencies required of translators,” said Charles Clark, technical product development manager, Management Services of TÜV SÜD America Inc.

About TÜV SÜD America Inc.

TÜV SÜD's Auditing Division provides management system certification services to ISO 50001, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, AS9100, AS9120, ISO 13485, TL 9000, Safe Quality Food (SQF), ISO 22000, and more. TÜV SÜD's Testing Division offers Electrical and Mechanical Product Safety, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, Environmental Testing, NRTL and SCC certification, CE Marking assistance, Restricted Substance Services, International Compliance Services and more. The company's Industry Division offers a full suite of services for pressure equipment manufacturers and materials producers exporting products to the European Community. Globally, TÜV SÜD has 17,000 employees that are represented at more than 800 locations throughout the world. Optimizing technology, systems, and know-how, the interdisciplinary specialist teams act as process partners to strengthen their customers' competitiveness.

About Idem Translations, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Idem Translations, Inc. is a full-service provider of translation and localization services. Idem specializes in certified translations for medical device, biomedical, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as other organizations and entities working in the life sciences sector, such as contract research organizations (CROs), healthcare research centers, and institutional review boards (IRBs). The company is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business and holds certifications to ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003, and EN 15038:2006.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356050.htm