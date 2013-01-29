Are There Benefits To Using A Salt Water Chlorination System In Your Pool?

Pool Services Technologies Inc. partners with SGS Chlorinators to deliver a team approach in educating swimming pool owners the benefits of owning a salt water chlorinator.

Since 2008 the popularity of salt water chlorinators has been increasing. Most swimming pool owners choose to go with salt water because it's easier, the water is softer and dangerous chemicals are no longer needed in the swimming pool. Pool Services Technologies Inc. works with numerous swimming pool owners with salt systems who aren't necessarily happy with salt systems. According to Bruce Wettstein, President, "the complaints are centered around the fact that the salt cell calcifies over, it doesn't generate chlorine and it's extremely expensive to replace the cells when they falter." Unfortunately, the southern U.S. fill water is loaded with calcium and other hardness minerals that cause major issues with the salt systems. A majority of the salt systems engineered require the water to be between 200-400 parts per million (ppm) and there are a lot of areas where the fill water is 500ppm or higher which causes issues with the systems functionality.

That's why Pool Services Technologies Inc. decided to partner up with SGS Chlorinators. The bottom line according to Wettstein is, "their product is engineered in the southwest where the water is harder, it can handle hardness up to 800ppm and instead of cleaning the electrode plates with acid they give you a tool to scrape the calcium off." All of these factors are key to using a salt water chlorinator effectively where the water is extremely hard. It also gives the customer a product that can be relied upon. Salt water systems are here to stay but according to Wettstein, "the key is doing the research necessary before purchasing one that will work optimally in the pool."

This unique partnership has enabled Pool Services Technologies Inc. to provide the chlorinators at a fair price but also a product that customers will be satisfied with. This is also why Pool Services Technologies is now carrying SGS Chlorinators on its eCommerce Site.

ABOUT

Pool Services Technologies, Inc., founded in 2008 and headquartered in Escondido, California, provides an alternative to draining and refilling swimming pools-a necessary part of pool ownership. Recovering nearly 85% of the existing water in a swimming pool, this service realizes huge water conservation results. Additionally, the company strives to enable swimming pool owners with the knowledge needed to always provide a safe, healthy swim environment for their loved ones and guests by offering free water analysis and explanation of how to maintain their water. Discounted water test kits and water chemistry tools are explained and offered, should the pool owner wish to take it to the next level. The company preaches water conservation, and prudent water chemistry levels, providing the best quality water and swim experience for all swimming pools, residential and commercial.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355574.htm