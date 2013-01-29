Vaultive and Turnberry Solutions Partner to Enable Secure Migration to the Cloud

Technology, services partnership aimed at driving momentum of Microsoft cloud services adoption.

Vaultive, a provider of persistent encryption gateways to retain ownership and control of cloud data, and Turnberry Solutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner with a proven track record of architecting, designing and implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, have announced a technology and services partnership. The combination of Turnberry's capabilities and services in managing the implementation of and migration to Microsoft cloud-based services and Vaultive's enterprise-grade cloud data encryption solutions optimized for Office 365 enables customers to make a seamless and secure transition to the cloud.

The Vaultive platform is optimized for Office 365 email encryption, enabling customers to experience the flexibility, scalability and accessibility of cloud-based Exchange services while supporting best practices for the control and ownership of corporate data in the cloud.

"Our partnership with Vaultive allows us to add data encryption solutions to our cloud offerings. Our customers want to own, control and secure their cloud-based data. By adding Vaultive to our client solutions, we can address this business need,” noted Andy Thatcher, VP, business development at Turnberry Solutions. “Also, as a Microsoft Managed Partner, Turnberry Solutions can also supplement our Microsoft offerings with a security solution that ensures a smooth cloud migration for our customers."

Implemented as part of the migration process, and employed to encrypt emails before they move to the cloud, Vaultive will enable Turnberry customers to protect cloud data across the entire lifecycle, incorporating data-at-rest, data-in-transit and data-in-use, in a format that can be searched, sorted and indexed. Even as Office 365 customers benefit from Microsoft's ongoing investments in securing, managing and monitoring the Office 365 environment, customers can retain ownership and control of their emails in the cloud through retention of the encryption keys.

“Turnberry is well known for its highly skilled consultants and technologists and has designed, implemented and deployed some of the world's most scalable business enablement platforms,” said Elad Yoran, CEO of Vaultive. “We look forward to working with the Turnberry team to bring the benefits of Vaultive's advanced cloud encryption technology to Turnberry's customer base.”

About Turnberry Solutions

Turnberry Solutions is a Microsoft Managed and Gold Certified Partner, offering full project lifecycle technology services that help companies adapt and respond to rapidly changing business conditions. Turnberry's depth across Application Development, Information Worker, Unified Communications and Core Infrastructure includes world class Microsoft projects for highly recognizable, Fortune 1000 organizations. For 12 years, Turnberry has delivered successful IT solutions including systems architecture, design, implementation, quality assurance and operational support for mid-market and enterprise companies. For more information, visit http://www.turnberrysolutions.com, or Twitter @Turnberrysol

About Vaultive

Vaultive is a provider of persistent encryption gateways to retain ownership and control of cloud data. Vaultive's encryption secures data at rest, data in transit and data in use in a format that can be searched, sorted and indexed -- while the organization's IT department retains control of the encryption keys. This addresses the principal business challenges of migrating data to the cloud including data security, regulatory compliance, unauthorized data disclosure and access, and international privacy/ data residency regulations. Optimized for Microsoft® Office 365, the Vaultive platform supports best practices for the control and ownership of corporate data in the cloud as outlined by the Cloud Security Alliance. Vaultive has raised more than $10 million from leading venture capital firms .406 Ventures, New Science Partners, Harmony Partners and Security Growth Partners. For more information, visit http://www.vaultive.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/vaultive.

