Adlandpro Offers New Catered Advertising and Online Store Services to E-book Readers and Sellers

E-books are excellent way to sell information or to share experiences and knowledge. Now you can sell your e-book without your own expensive website or banking merchant account.

Adlandpro Classifieds has introduced an entirely new category to its classified ads – Ebooks! Ebooks are one of the best things to arise since the internet was created because it gives power to people to express their own ideas without a publisher. This gives a voice to anyone who can find access to the internet to share their knowledge, thoughts, and experiences.

Adlandpro creator, Bogdan Fiedur started his classifieds business in 1998, a time when the internet had just become commercialized and was working it's way into people's homes. Bogdan was one of the early adopters and saw the internet as a way to empower humanity through sharing of information.

Introducing E-books into Adlandpro classified ads will allow Adlandpro users access to a library of “the people” where writers with ideas will be able to advertise and promote their E-books to a large community – for free. Paid advertising packages are also available and will increase the visibility of your E-book. Not only that, but Adlandpro users can setup their own store, connect it to their PayPal account and sell E-books, directly to Internet users. There are other large Adlandpro developments in the works for avid E-book readers and sellers, which will be announced in future releases.

Adlandpro advertisers can't get enough of Adlandpro services, because of the simple fact that Adlandpro is a small business with a long standing reputation for value and good service. Customers have shared success stories where their traffic “went up over 300%”, or where their ad had a “7% click through rate” using Adlandpro advertising services.

Ebooks are a great fit for Adlandpro because Adlandpro community members have a reputation for being interested in the arts, world news, spirituality, religion and politics. Want evidence? Just read one of the many forums at Adlandpro social networking community and forums.

This opportunity also creates lots of room for Affiliate programs. E-books are a product that is easy to duplicate and easy to provide to a mass audience. This means there is a legitimate product to sell to consumers who are looking to solve problems, educate & entertain themselves.

Do you have a favorite Ebook? Why not add it to Adlandpro Classifieds?

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355130.htm