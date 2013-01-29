Annuity Expert Stan The Annuity Man to Attend the 2013 World MoneyShow

Stan The Annuity Man will be sharing his annuity expertise with fellow investors and traders at the 2013 World MoneyShow event in Orlando January 30- February 2 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center. Focusing on retirement & estate planning, top financial experts from all over the world will share investing and trading secrets for successful impact.

Annuity expert, Stan The Annuity Man, will be attending the 2013 World MoneyShow event January 30- February 2 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Fl. The World MoneyShow aims to empower investors and traders with the education and specific, expert advice required to manage their assets safely, confidently and profitably. This year the show focus is on retirement & estate planning. As the national consumer advocate for everything annuity, Stan The Annuity Man will share his financial expertise with attendees looking for a more comfortable and secure retirement.

As a regular contributor for MoneyShow.com, Stan The Annuity Man provides ongoing content articles and educational videos detailing the complex world of annuities. Stan has spoken at every major financial trade show in the United States including the World Money Show event in Orlando, and The Money Shows in Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Chicago. Recently, Stan The Annuity Man has joined the select group of financial professionals on MarketWatch.com who regularly contribute insight, opinion and conversation for all things retirement-related on the highly acclaimed RetireMentor program.

“I enjoy being a part of The Money Show, and always look forward to continuing my goal of educating the consumer about the world of annuities, and enhancing my role as the national annuity consumer advocate.”

The four day World MoneyShow event promises to make attendees better at making investing and trading decisions and profit, while creating a substantial impact on personal success in today's markets. The benefits of attending include learning from financial experts how to protect assets, learning how to maximize gains, receive tailored advice, discover and review the best investment products, and get the best advice from the top industry experts.

Stan The Annuity Man has dedicated his life to educating the public on how annuities work and how they can possibly add value to a person's portfolio. Annuities are customized products, with customized strategies, and customized solutions. The Stan The Annuity Man approach to finding the right annuity is better and clearer than investors have experienced elsewhere because Stan does something many other advisors don't – listen to what the client is trying to achieve, understand what they want to do with their money, and recognize what they want the money to do in return.. Representing more than 100 companies with an A rating or better, Stan puts the right annuity plan together based on the investor's situation.

To contact Stan The Annuity Man about your financial plan visit http://www.stantheannuityman.com/ or email him at stan(at)stantheannuityman(dot)com.

About Stan The Annuity Man

Stan The Annuity Man is a nationally recognized expert on annuities known for his transparency, honesty and endless research. He has spoken at every major financial trade show in the United States, and is rigorously independent, representing all major carriers that meet his uncompromisingly high standards. With a financial background that spans some of the major wirehouse organizations such as Dean Witter, Morgan Stanley, Paine Webber and UBS, Stan brings to his clients an informed clarity and “insider” wisdom that makes him extra careful and cognizant of risks and how to avoid them. Stan The Annuity Man's mission is to give each client his undivided personal attention and to become a trusted member of their “Financial Team.” With clients nationwide, Stan is known for his fly-to-your-home, coast-to-coast service no other annuity company provides.

