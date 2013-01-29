OW2 Previews OpenCloudware vApp Lifecycle Management Solution for Multi-Cloud Infrastructure at Cloud Expo Europe

OpenCloudware demonstrations on display at Cloud Expo Europe show how the life cycles of virtual applications can be managed over multiple cloud infrastructures.

OW2, the global community for open source infrastructure software, previews today at Cloud Expo Europe in London the solution developed by the OpenCloudware project for the management of virtual applications life cycles over multiple cloud infrastructures.

OpenCloudware is a collaborative innovation project which objective is to build an open software engineering platform, for the development, the deployment and the management of distributed applications over multiple cloud infrastructures.

The project develops a multi-IaaS enabled PaaS platform that will help project leaders manage the lifecycle of distributed applications including modelling, image building, deployment, orchestration, performance testing, self-management and provisioning. Launched one year ago, the project has now a solid architecture and the integration of the first developments are demonstrated today at Cloud Expo Europe. The OpenCloudware platform will be available through a self-service portal.

At Cloud Expo Europe, OW2 shows demonstrations based on a use case where a project manager is testing the performance of a distributed application on several IaaS platforms. In the demonstration, the project manager has the ability to deploy a multi-tier vApp on several clouds, and test its performance for each cloud including Amazon, VMWare and OpenStack IaaS platforms. The demonstration also shows the integration of the benchmarking as a service component with the deployment and the multi-cloud modules.

The OpenCloudware modules that are implemented in the use case include:



Benchmarking as a Service module (load testing as a service), based on CLIF. More about CLIF, at http://www.ow2.org/view/ActivitiesDashboard/CLIF

Deployment module. The vApp deployment is based on the VAMP module of the Sirocco project.

Multi-Cloud module (multi IaaS controller) of the Sirocco project. Sirocco enables provisioning redirection on one IaaS or another. For Sirocco, visit: http://www.ow2.org/view/ActivitiesDashboard/Sirocco

"We are proud to demonstrate the first integration results of OpenCloudware” says Alexandre Lefebvre, of France Telecom Orange, and OpenCloudware Project Leader, “2013 will see a first complete integration of the work of all 18 partners, which include large and small IT players as well as academic labs", he adds.

OpenCloudware is an open project: its software will be made available to the global open source community through the OW2 Open Source Cloudware initiative (OCSi). The OSCi is the vehicle which enables participants from all over the world to join in the action.

About OpenCloudware

The OpenCloudware collaborative project develops an open software engineering platform, for the collaborative development and operation of distributed applications deployed on multiple Cloud infrastructures. The project intends to become the open solution for the lifecycle management of vApps in multi cloud environments. Started in 2012, OpenCloudware is a three years project, coordinated by France Telecom and supported by 18 partners, including large and small IT actors in France, as well as academic labs. The project is funded by the french Fonds National pour la Société Numérique (FSN) and endorsed by competitiveness clusters Minalogic, Systematic and SCS. Visit http://www.opencloudware.org.

About OW2

OW2 is an independent industry community dedicated to developing open source code infrastructure (middleware and generic applications) and to fostering a vibrant community and business ecosystem. The OW2 Consortium hosts some one hundred technology projects, including ASM, Bonita, eXo Platorm, JOnAS, JORAM, Orbeon Forms, Orchestra, Spagic, SpagoBI and XWiki. OW2 is an open source dissemination partner in a number of collaborative projects, such as CHOReOS, CompatibleOne, OpenCloudware and Xlcloud. Visit http://www.ow2.org

