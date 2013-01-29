Indulge Sweet-Tooth Fantasies With Recipes for Gluten-Free Cakes and Cookies Perfect for Celiacs and Those with Food Allergies

Celiacs can now celebrate life's sweetness and bake to their heart's content. A new collection of recipes for stellar gluten-free and vegan baked goods can be found in The Allergy-Free Cook Bakes Cakes and Cookies, the second of a trilogy of gluten-free baking books by Laurie Sadowski.

One in every 133 people are diagnosed with celiac disease, a painful digestive condition triggered by eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley. And as many as one in twenty people also experience some form of gluten sensitivity or intolerance. Thanks to the culinary genius of Laurie Sadowski, now everyone can celebrate life's sweetness safely and nutritiously, right down to the last tasty crumb.

In The Allergy-Free Cook Bakes Cakes and Cookies Laurie has cracked the code on gluten-free baking. This collection of recipes for biscotti, cupcakes, mini-cakes, brunch cakes, bundt cakes, streusels, brownies, squares and cookies will delight and satisfy the sweet tooth of family and friends even if they don't have food allergies.

Many of the gluten-free options available in the marketplace are expensive, rarely vegan, and often rely on other ingredients that people with food sensitivities need to scrupulously avoid. Laurie's guilty pleasures are not only dairy-, egg- and soy-free, but many recipes also omit other common allergens such as tree nuts, peanuts, seeds, and yeast.

Under Laurie's guidance, it's easy to achieve the perfect balance of flavor and texture resulting in moist and fluffy cakes, sinfully rich bars, and crispy-chewy cookies. Her books are also primers on living gluten-free. Readers are given tips and techniques on working with gluten-free ingredients, are shown how to adapt favorite recipes without adding unwanted calories or fat, interpret food labels to find hidden allergens, and learn how to detect cross-contamination in gluten-free ingredients.

Her first book, The Allergy-Free Cook Bakes Bread, was published by Book Publishing Company in 2011. Laurie transformed restrictions into possibilities with a smorgasbord of gluten-free baked breads that included focaccia, scones, breadsticks, crackers, bagels, loaves and specialty breads that rivaled regular, store bought breads. She is currently working on her next book in the series featuring pies and desserts.

Laurie lives in a township of Ontario, Canada. She is a food writer, certified Personal Trainer, and nutrition and wellness specialist. Her creativity in the kitchen began when she was diagnosed with celiac disease and decided to become a vegan. Laurie offers a range of recipes and tips on her blog, Whisking & Writing.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebceliac_gluten-free/vegan_allergy-free/prweb10354286.htm