Affordable RV Adventures Caters to Customers with New Website

Affordable RV Adventures in Sacramento, California has debuted a new look on its website. As one of Sacramento's premier RV rental, service, and repair companies, the new website shines with a clean, updated look, bright colors, and an easy-to-use navigation bar.

Affordable RV Adventures, Inc. has updated its website for RV Rentals, allowing its customers to easily locate the services and information they need. Included in the new site is an extensive list of links for clients to utilize as they are planning vacations and trips across the West.

The revamped site spotlights important services that Affordable RV Adventures offers, such as its RV rental consignment program. Owners John and Shirley Loja recognize the value that a consignment program holds for RV owners. “Our RV rental consignment program is a way for you to use your own motorhome when you want to, while bringing the cost of ownership down,” they stated.

To participate in the program, owners leave their RV at the Sacramento rental location. The Lojas handle all of the details of renting it out to other clients, including advertising, calls and emails, client screenings, insurance coverage, storage, regular inspections, maintenance, and service of the RV. Owners still retain the right to use their motorhome whenever they want—with a simple phone call to the Lojas informing them of the dates.

The new website also features another service Affordable RV Adventures is known for: RV parts, service, and repairs. Because they stock a variety of motorhome parts on site at their Cameron Park facility, the business is able to offer fast, convenient repair services, including an extensive number of factory-authorized RV repair services.

The newly revamped website, designed by the Internet search marketing company The Web Guys near Indianapolis, Indiana, also includes an online reservation request that potential clients can easily access to check into a rental.

About Affordable RV Adventures

Affordable RV Adventures, Inc. is located near Sacramento, California. The company provides Class A motorhome rentals, Class C motorhome rentals, RV repair, and RV rental consignment to the Sacramento and surrounding areas.

Customers can find more information about the company by visiting their website at http://www.affordablerentalsandsales.com.

