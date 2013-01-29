Top New York Security Camera and Security Systems Installations Company, Total Security, Launches New Website Raising The Industry Standard Of Service

Total Security, a full service loss prevention and security camera systems installations company serving the New York Metro area, Manhattan, Bronx, Queens and Long Island, is delighted to announce the launch of its new website, totalsecurityny.com.

A leading Elmont, NY based security systems company specializing in professional installations & service of security cameras, video surveillance, access control, intercoms, biometrics & GPS tracking, Total Security is now providing a better way to shop, research and educate oneself about security systems for its customers. Building on its more than ten years helping residents keep their homes safe and businesses protect profits, Total Security has now significantly improved the customer experience online.

The Long Island security camera company's website provides a streamlined navigation structure. Finding security cameras, intercom systems, access control, gps tracking, and even Medipendant products is now a fast, “one click” process for homeowners, commercial businesses and NY real estate property managers. “The goal was to make the shopping experience easy, seamless and more informative to the website visitor,” mentioned owner Mathew DiMicco in a recent interview. The company even set up a dynamic blog to educate consumers about everyday security trends, issues and solutions.”We wanted the new website to be a meaningful resource and we are very happy with the response we have received to date.” TotalSecurityNY.Com is quickly becoming a “go to” resource for getting expert security systems advice.

The redesigned website is one of many unique benefits customers receive by choosing Total Security. “Few companies are able to consistently combine our level of professionalism and affordability—we also provide both a fully stocked showroom in Elmont, NY as well as free onsite estimates.” According to the owner, the company continues to go ”the extra mile” in everything they do to ensure customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Total Security, visit the site now at http://www.totalsecurityny.com. The company can be reached at (516) 775-2304.

About Total Security Integrated Systems:

