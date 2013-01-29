Spring Firearms Auction Conducted by Sohn & Associates in Evansville, Indiana

Sohn & Associates, a federal firearms licensee, conducts several firearms auctions each year. The upcoming spring 2013 auction will be on Saturday March 23rd in Evansville, Indiana and feature quality firearms from Colt, Smith & Wesson, Browning, and more.

Sohn & Associates will be holding their next firearms auction on Saturday, March 23rd at 9:00 AM CST. The auction will take place in Evansville, Indiana at Sohn & Associates auction facility. Sohn & Associates holds approximately four firearms auction per year. These well attended auctions, onsite and online, help their customers achieve strong market value for their guns and accessories. Sohn & Associates has held a federal firearms license for 10 years and has a firearms professional on staff. “At Sohn firearms auctions you will find merchandise handled professionally by a knowledgeable and competent staff. There's an extra element of concern, which is hard to find in the business,” said Dannie Duffy, a valued customer of Sohn & Associates.

Sohn & Associates consistently gets top dollar for the firearms at their auctions. For example, in the July 2012 firearms auction a 1937 Mauser production S/42 luger pistol, 9MM, sold for $1,200.00. Another firearm in the July 2012 sale was a Colt 1860 model army 44 revolver, with matching numbers and ivory grips, which were carved with the likeness of Ulysses S. Grant. “In the time period it was very common to have civil war generals carved into grips,” said Jim Hinton, Firearms Expert. The Colt sold for $7,300.00.

To find out more sale prices visit http://www.SohnAndAssociates.com and click on “What Sold” located on the top right of the page.

In the upcoming firearms auction customers will be able to bid on a Browning Pigeon Grade 28 gauge shotgun with leather case, Colt detective special, Smith & Wesson M&P-15 .228 rifle, and an early Sterling 9mm semi-automatic carbine with folding stock. This is a small sampling of the inventory, and a full list will soon be available at http://www.SohnAndAssociates.com/upcoming-auctions.

Sohn & Associates is still accepting consignments for this upcoming auction. Call or email info(at)sohnandassociates(dot)com for information regarding consignments and sales of firearms.

Sohn & Associates has over 90 years of combined auction and real estate experience and belongs to the Indiana Auctioneers Association and the National Auctioneers Association. The full service auction company specializes in real estate, antiques, collectibles, firearms, tools, equipment, and business liquidation. To request information send an email to info(at)SohnAndAssocites(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013_Firearms_Auction/01Indiana_Firearms/prweb10353265.htm