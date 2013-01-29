Heart to Heart Adoptions Announces Results from Christmas Fundraising Program

Utah Adoption Agency announces the results of their Sub for Santa program which provided Christmas gifts for many birth mothers and their children.

Heart to Heart Adoption Utah is pleased to announce the results of its 2012 “Sub for Santa” program. This annual program seeks to provide gifts and necessary items that birth mothers and their children may need.

This year, Heart to Heart Adoptions had 25 sponsors who donated from $10 to $500 each along with several families that sponsored individual birth families. The “Sub for Santa” program sponsored 23 women this year, many who live in the agency-provided apartments and others who live in their own homes in Utah or other states around the country.

According to the program director, Donna Pope, “We are excited about the amazing results of this year's Sub for Santa program and we especially want to thank Julie and Jessica for doing much of the shopping for birth parents and their children. Heart to Heart Adoptions gets involved in events like this because we care about our birth moms and their families.”

Heart to Heart Adoptions is a 501 (3) non-profit adoption agency. Each year, they work with birth mothers throughout the United States, providing safe, secure housing, medical care, and other expenses. They specialize in offering compassionate, loving care to their birth mothers and do understand what they're going through. Heart to Heart also offers a number of excellent services to perspective families who wish to adopt.

Though adoption can often be a difficult choice for any birth mother, it has proven time and again to be the right choice for some expecting mothers. The Heart to Heart adoption program strives to make the entire process as easy and enjoyable as possible. The agency offers many types of support for both birth moms and their families, as well as support services for adoptive families.

Heart to Heart Adoptions Utah would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to make the “Sub for Santa” program such a huge success and they are looking forward to another year of bringing birth moms and adoptive families together. Heart to Heart puts a ray of Hope into what can be a very dark situation. If you or someone you know is struggling with an unwanted pregnancy, they encourage you to call and speak to a compassionate Heart to Heart counselor about your situation.

About Heart to Heart Adoptions

Heart to Heart is a 501 (3) © non-profit adoption agency that works with perspective adoptive families and birth mothers throughout the United States. They provide homes for infants (and occasionally toddlers) regardless of race. They offer many services and help to both birth moms and adoptive families. Even if you don't live in the Salt Lake City area, they can still help. Contact them to learn more about adoption.

