Keller Huntersville Facility Achieves ISO 13485:2003 Quality Management Certification

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 3:21 AM | 1 min read

Keller Technology Corporation, an industry leader in custom equipment and high-level contract manufacturing, announced today that its Huntersville, NC facility has been granted ISO 13485:2003 certification. BSI Group America, Inc. served as the certifying authority.

Buffalo, NY (PRWEB) January 29, 2013

Huntersville is one of three Keller facilities, and specializes in Design & Build and Build-to-Print manufacturing services of equipment for the Medical, Nanotechnology, Energy, and Semiconductor industries.

“Achieving the ISO 13485:2003 designation affords the Huntersville (Charlotte) division of Keller Technology Corporation the ability to further develop our expertise in the engineering, design, and manufacture of specialized machinery for the medical arena, stated Robert Paschka, General Manager. “We have a long established history of producing specialized machinery for a wide spectrum of customers. The employees of Keller Technology Huntersville have embraced the rigorous quality requirements of ISO 13485:2003 as another positive step forward that will assist us in utilizing our expertise in this expanding area of business.”

About Keller Technology
Keller Technology Corporation, founded in 1918, provides specialty manufacturing and engineering services for clients throughout the world. For additional information please visit http://www.KellerTechnology.com

11905 Vanstory Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 875-1605

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352720.htm

