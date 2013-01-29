Manhattan Associates Names 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group as a Top Partner

Leading supply chain systems implementation firm recognized for helping clients drive value from Manhattan Associates solutions.

Manhattan Associates has named 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, a leading supply chain consulting, systems implementation and engineering firm, to the Manhattan Partner Performance Club for its efforts to help clients successfully deploy Manhattan solutions.

“We are honored to receive this award from one of our valued software partners,” said Frank Camean, President and CEO of 4SIGHT. “Our focus is to help clients successfully deploy best-of-breed supply chain software applications to strengthen their distribution and transportation operations. Our functional and technical expertise with the Manhattan product suite, coupled with our solid implementation methodology, helps our mutual clients achieve their supply chain objectives.”

“These great partners are leaders in the supply chain industry, working with Manhattan Associates to provide excellent service and strategy to our shared customers,” said Jeff Cashman, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Manhattan Associates. “Their integration expertise and understanding of supply chain solutions provide significant added value for new and existing customers alike.”

The Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) program is an ecosystem of third-party integrators/consultants, complementary software providers and hardware providers whose combined expertise and products ensure delivery of world-class supply chain solutions to joint customers.

About 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group

4SIGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, systems implementation and engineering. Our seasoned professionals average more than 18 years of experience helping manufacturers, distributors and retailers solve their supply chain challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at in4mation(at)go4sight.com or call (201) 940-7311.

About Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Manhattan Associates continues to deliver on its 22-year heritage of providing global supply chain excellence to more than 1,200 customers worldwide that consider supply chain optimization core to their strategic market leadership. The company's supply chain innovations include: Manhattan SCOPE a portfolio of software solutions and technology that leverages a Supply Chain Process Platform to help organizations optimize their supply chains from planning through execution; Manhattan SCALE™, a portfolio of distribution management and transportation management solutions built on Microsoft .NET technology; and Manhattan Carrier, a suite of supply chain solutions specifically addressing the needs of the motor carrier industry. For more information, please visit http://www.manh.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352688.htm