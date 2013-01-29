Videos Featuring VoIP Best Practice Presentations from 2012 Astricon® Conference Now Available Online – tapestry technologies Featured

tapestry tech's VoIP expert Dennis Little shares best practices and lessons learned in securing reliable voice communications on commodity services and hardware.

Videos featuring VoIP security best practice presentations from the Astricon® conference are now available online. tapestry technologies, Inc. presented a featured session titled “VoIP Security & Reliability Resolved (VPN, QoS & NAT)” to Astricon® 2012, which was held at The Sheraton Atlanta, Ga., from October 23-25. The Astricon event brings together a mix of global stakeholders interested in furthering development and adoption of Asterisk®, the Open Source PBX created by Mark Spencer in 1999. tapestry technologies is a noted industry expert in securing voice and data networks for government and private industry.

The Asterisk Voice over IP (VoIP) communications engine is seeing rapid adoption versus proprietary business telephone systems because the platform includes increased business intelligence, flexibility and cost savings built-in; specifically, the communications and reporting functions of Asterisk are completely open, while the platform interoperates fully with SIP-enabled IP devices wherever a data network extends. Per-user and per-feature fees, typical of proprietary enterprise PBX telephone systems, are eliminated in many cases when using Asterisk.

tapestry has proven expertise engineering Asterisk VoIP-based communication solutions for enterprise and SMBs in lodging, medical and high-tech industries. Mr. Little has extensive hands-on expertise in telecommunications and open source; he regularly travels to present best practices and lessons learned in securing, virtualizing and assuring reliability of commodity-based IP phone hardware, software and services.

According to Dennis Little, “Organizations find great value in the advanced capabilities that Asterisk and voice over IP bring to the table. Stakeholders can now report on call volumes in real-time, automatically tie marketing to specific customer activity and enjoy enterprise features historically out of reach due to price. More importantly, expensive proprietary and closed business telephone systems are being replaced by open, standards-based solutions like Asterisk that include every feature on every system, without added cost.”

Astricon is attended by a global contingent of engineers, manufacturers, providers and business leaders. According to the conference web site, “This year's event has expanded to reach the broad group of professionals who design and manage large enterprise, government, and carrier networks”. The ninth annual Astricon conference was attended by over 750 Asterisk software developers, Digium channel and technology partners, and business users from small, medium and large companies.”

Mr. Little is available to present on topics of communications security and best practices in the adoption of voice over IP (VoIP) telephone solutions. Booking information is available by calling (877) 372-6782.

