Top 20 Funny Birthday Gifts Announced by Shot Hot Coffee Out of Nose

Eclectic Gift Website Shot Hot Coffee Out of Nose announces its annual list of uniquely hilarious birthday gifts

The popular and eclectic internet site Shot Hot Coffee Out Of Nose today announced its list of the Top 20 Funny Birthday Gifts. Topping this year's list was the PeePro Male Urination game. This entertaining electronic target is installed easily on any toilet and measures the strength and accuracy of each male stream. High score wins pre-recorded cheers while the low score earns taunting and trash talk. Coming in a close second was another bathroom-themed gift, the Butt-Face towel which allows a user to easily remember to dry his buttocks and his face with different ends of the towel in case of re-use.

Other funny birthday gifts on the list included car eyelashes which adhere to a car's headlights for a feminine touch and the popular and trending Handerpants, which are traditional men's tighty-whitey underpants made smaller and in the shape of gloves.

"In decades past, birthday gifts were always about the practical but that's changed drastically in the past few years." said Chet Richfield, editor of Shot Hot Coffee Out Of Nose. "Today people are looking to give gifts that leave an impression and nothing makes people happier than a gift that makes them smile."

The Internet has brought a new and powerful distribution arm for dozens of small, niche-focused product companies. With the Internet and ecommerce come the ability to get niche products in front of millions of customers. This has resulted in some uniquely funny birthday gifts that rely on humor as their number one selling point.

TOP 20 FUNNIEST BIRTHDAY GIFTS

Pee Pro Electronic Male Urination Game - mounts in any toilet $12

The Butt-Face Towel - each end is lableled, one for your butt, the other for your face $14

PherX - women-attracting cologne with pheremones $28

Fridge Patrol - a motion activated talking cop in your fridge $20

Shwings - shoelace wings $6

Stuck Up - over 100 rectal x-rays of objects placed where they shouldn't be $10

NFL Toasters - toasts your favorite team's logo onto you bread $29

Annoy-a-tron - tiny device, piercing sound, very annoying gag $10

Car Eyelashes - gives your headlights a feminine touch $5

Public Toilet Survival Kit - seat cover, antiseptic wipes, latex gloves $5

Scooter Luggage -ride your bag through the airport $299

Wonder Woman Socks - knee-highs with capes on the calves $10

Snowball Launcher - fires snowballs up to 60 feet $19

Subtle-butt - gas neutralizing pads for your underwear $13

Deathwish Coffee - world's strongest coffee 1 pound $19

Booty Pop - rear-end shaping panties $15

Handerpants - gloves shaped like tigthty-whities $10

Skyball - helium filled ball bounces up to 75 feet $19

Bow-Lingual - translates your dog's barks $99

Prince Harry life-size cutout $44

Monkey Nail Blow-dryer - a little monkey blow-dries your nails after a home-manicure $6

Shot Hot Coffee Out of Nose is a purveyor of unique and funny birthday gifts. You can check out hundreds of unusual products by visiting their website at http://www.shothotcoffeeoutofnose.com.

