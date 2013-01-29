First Alert Professional Home Security System Reviewed by TopConsumerReviews.com

TopConsumerReviews.com Reviews First Alert Professional Home Security System.

The First Alert Professional home security system was recently reviewed and ranked by TopConsumerReviews.com, who provides independent reviews for thousands of products including home security systems in order to help consumers make well informed decisions.

"Each year we compare several nationwide home security systems that are popular with consumers," explains Brian Dolezal, of TopConsumerReviews.com. "With over 2 million burglaries in the U.S. every year, home security is at the forefront of many people's minds. Providing a convenient website that easily compares and contrasts the available options is a great benefit. The ultimate decision belongs to the customer, but we hope our reviews make for a less stressful and better informed home security selection process."

First Alert Professional is a nationwide home security company that uses local dealers and sales consultants across the U.S. Customers should be prepared to talk to a salesman when calling First Alert Professional. Some of the positives of First Alert Professional are relatively short contract periods and affordable monitoring fees.

First Alert's equipment is manufactured by Honeywell, a well-known name in the home security business. Be aware that First Alert does not offer a wireless option for those that do not have or want to have a landline at home. Despite their somewhat outdated home security technology, First Alert dabbles in an interactive security system enhancement that allows residents to connect to the system via smart phone or internet access to check on a residence via sensors and video image.

First Alert does provide a low-cost monitoring option. This is a 24 hour service that will also communicate with the homeowner before contacting authorities. The monitoring contract has a two year minimum commitment.

The overall cost of the system and installation is dependent on the options that are discussed between the homeowner and the salesman. It's unfortunate that Life Alert Professional doesn't offer standard packages with more upfront pricing.

