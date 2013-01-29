Wohl Associates Unveils Recently Added Used Cartoners for Sale

Wohl Associates unveils new pre-owned cartoners for sale on their website. They offer a wide selection of used cartoners from ADCO, Bivans, Econoseal, Haskon, IWKA and others.

Wohl Associates is emerging as the leading name in the buying and selling of used equipment and heavy machinery. Wohl has now added several used cartoners to their current line of inventory.

Wohl Associates is known in the used packaging and processing industry for selling quality used machines that perform like new thanks to their quality control checks. Each machine is put through a vigorous set of tests to make sure they run according to specifications. Once each machine has been tested and approved, the equipment is then loaded to the website for sale.

In January 2013 Wohl Associates has announced several additional used cartoners that have passed inspection and are now available for sale on their website.

At http://www.wohlassociates.com customers can select from a wide range of used packaging equipment such as colloid mills, packaging machinery and simplex piston fillers. There is huge demand for used packaging machinery and pre-owned machinery is considered ideal for new businesses with lower budgets.

The Serpa 2600 VIM High Speed Cartoner unit is one of the new pre-owned machines that have been added to their inventory. They have 2 of these Serpa units for sale at this time. Each vertical cartoner machine has a Plexiglass guard and full control panel. The carton magazine is connected to the conveyer line and is automated. This unit has passed all tests is now available for purchase or trade on the website.

Apart from offering pre-owned cartoners, the company also specializes in providing appraisals for clients. Whether a client needs an appraisal for insurance reasons, buyouts, loans or mergers, Wohl Associates can assist with a qualified appraisal for the clients. They can handle appraisals for both large and small facilities and can structure the appraisal either on a machine by machine basis or as a general lump sum, depending on the client's needs.

About the Company

Wohl Associates has been a leader of pre-owned machinery for over 40 years. They the reputation as a trusted reseller of used machinery equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge of the pre-owned packaging and processing machinery. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers and recognize the need to treat each customer individually to provide the highest level of service. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebused-cartoners-for-sale/packaging-machinery/prweb10349905.htm