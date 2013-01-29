Planet Green Recycle Releases Top 5 Fundraising Tips

Start off the New Year with Planet Green Recycle's Top 5 Fundraising Tips for a successful 2013. Read what the most successful participants from the Planet Green Recycle fundraising program are doing to meet and exceed goals.

With the start of a New Year, it's a great time to review and reinvent fundraising efforts to reach higher goals. Planet Green Recycle spoke to their most successful organizations when it comes to gathering items to recycle and raise funds with their program and featured the tips on their blog here. It turns out that the suggestions from these organizations are simple but effective.

# 1. Set Goals. Create goals and set benchmarks for recycling and fundraising efforts not only keeps your own effort in-line but helps your supporters see the progress they are helping contribute towards.

#2. Spread the Word. Most groups say that email and social media are their main forms of communication about their efforts and how supporters can get involved. They are the most convenient and cost-effective.

#3. Pack Items with Care. The Planet Green Recycle program allows groups to send in inkjets, cell phones and small electronics in exchange for funds for their organization. Although they do not require separating of items, the organizations that take the extra step to separate and pack with care end up seeing a better return since they have less damaged items.

#4 Give Prizes for Recycling. Most people want to help do their part to conserve the Earth's resources and lessen their carbon footprint. However, people are busy and there are a lot of fundraisers to compete with. Providing incentives and prizes for recycling helps create an added bonus for those that already want to do a good thing. Holding contests also helps to create excitement and urgency around the program.

#5. Send Thank You Cards. Many of Planet Green Recycle's participating organizations say that it's so important to take the time to thank all those who help support them. It might be a simple email message or "shout out" on their Facebook page, but a little thank you goes a long way.

Use their tips and raise money effectively in 2013!

For more fundraising and recycling tips visit The Official Planet Green Recycle Blog or sign-up for their e-newsletter here.

About: Planet Green is the global leader of quality re-manufactured inkjet cartridges and e-waste recycling fundraising programs. Since its inception in 2,000, quality has been and continues to be the focal point of Planet Green's operation. The e-waste recycle fundraising program has helped thousands of charitable organizations raise over $40,000,000 and has kept thousands of tons of e-waste out of landfills.

