Milwaukee Area Machine Tool Company Gets Big Order from Southern Manufacturer

Rentapen Inc., Weld Fixture Specialists, lands large tooling component order from machine builder and manufacturer in Tennessee.

In the beginning of January 2013, a Machine Tooling Company contacted Rentapen with a request for a quote on a large order for weld tooling components to be to be completed within twenty 20 working days. Rentapen won the large RAPid Tooling Component™ order and its team quickly started the production process in order to complete the order on time.

The customer, located in Tennessee, has placed multiple large orders with Rentapen in the past and continues to be a repeat customer. The customer is in the Wood Household Furniture Industry and continues to be successful in the industry with the help from Rentapen.

The anonymous company put in an order for both custom and standard RAPid Tooling Components ™. Rentapen's weld tooling components are made up of: adjustment blocks; mounting blocks; mounting plates; guiding plates; clamp spacers; clamp risers; precision adjustment shims; and die-sharpening shims. These components work together in a weld or assembly fixture to precisely hold product parts in place while they is being manually or robotically assembled or welded.

“We are very pleased that this customer, who came to us with their first order in 2012, has returned to us in 2013,” said Susan Straley, President and Owner of Rentapen. “We commonly win repeat orders. Once a customer sees the quality and time-savings of our precision machine tool products, they usually return for more.”

Straley added that what is special about the customer from Tennessee is their order is exceptionally large.

RAPid Tooling Components™ are made in the USA. They were invented in 2002 when Rentapen's design team realized they were designing the same clamp risers, blocks and plates over and over again. To help their customers reduce costs in the machine tool design and build process, Rentapen developed their standardized yet versatile line of weld fixture tooling components.

Manufacturers can download the 3D models from Rentapen's website, save the model to their purchased parts CAD library, and then place the RAPid Tooling Components into their weld or assembly fixture designs. This approximately takes 4 minute to complete in full.

“Quality and on-time delivery is of utmost importance at Rentapen,” said Straley, “When a customer such as the one in Tennessee is satisfied with their order there is a greater chance they will reorder in the future.”

