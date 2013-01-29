Meru University Offers Monthly Webinar Classes on Divine Science for Everyone

Beginning January 30th at 7:00 p.m. MST, Meru University the educational arm of The Hearts Center will offer monthly one-hour webinar class on Divine Science. This course is open to the public.

After a successful series of 12 monthly one-hour webinar classes on the 144 Virtues in 2012 taught by Claire Brown, Meru University will again be offering a monthly series of classes, in addition to the traditional fee-based courses. This year the theme will be Divine Science. The instructor is David Christopher Lewis, who will address the science of Spirit as we move into the Aquarian Age and what that will look like for the people on Earth. People will come to understand that true science appreciates and does not ignore spirit. True spirituality does not forsake the practicalities of physical existence.

David will expand on the “sciences of life” (chemistry, biology, physics) to address the “science of Divine Life,” what the scientists of the Spirit, the ascended masters, experience in their realm. Every ascended master is a divine scientist. The science courses in the universities of today are geared around the mundane. They don't take into account how God and consciousness permeate all of space. Biology in heaven takes into account life in the universe. Chemistry in heaven is the all-chemistry, the alchemization of light through divine substance, the etheric substance that the masters use to precipitate. The new physics on Earth is now getting into higher metaphysics.

The sponsoring masters of this course are the 12 Elohim and their complements, who are the builders of form. They will present 12 topics, one each month, in the following sequence:

January 30 – Hercules and Amazonia on the The Cosmology of Belief

February 20 – Apollo and Lumina on Mindful Self-Discovery

March 20 – Heros and Amora on the Joy of HeartStreaming

April 17 – Purity and Astrea on Keys to a Rapid Expansion of Consciousness

May 22 – Cyclopea and Virginia on Visionary Living

June 19 – Peace and Aloha on Mastering Inner Stillness

July 17 – Arcturus and Victoria on Practical Alchemy for Today

August 21 – Astriel and Aspira on Tapping Your Inner Genius

September 18 – Regiel and Capella on Becoming a Progenitor of Light

October 23 – Oriel and Divina on The Harmonics of Sun Yoga

November 20 – Persiel and Delfina on Blessedness through the New Beatitudes

December 18 – Mariel and Vagela on Integrating Alpha and Omega Within

Join other students from around the world online at the Divine Science course page Wednesday, January 30th at 7:00 p.m. MST for what promises to be an enlightening first class in this series.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebMeru/DivineScience/prweb10345410.htm