LuxCloud, Gold Sponsor at Parallels Summit 2013

LuxCloud, a regular attendee, is pleased to be sponsoring and presenting at the Parallels Summit 2013; it is an auspicious occasion and the LuxCloud team is looking forward to supporting their partner whilst reaping the rewards of attending this truly beneficial event. The summit takes place on February, 4-6, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas; an unparalleled location indeed.

LuxCloud is the leading global channel-centric marketplace for cloud computing services; user-friendly, scalable and flexible technology is provided at a highly competitive price and affords sales and software partners worldwide with all they need to effectively execute and distribute cloud services to their customers.

Advocates for cloud services, LuxCloud is continually developing and improving its offering; LuxCloud encourages users to embrace the cloud and has experienced an increase in demand, it is at the forefront, realizing users' requirements on time and on budget.

Parallels Summit 2013

The Parallels Summit targets service providers, hosters, telecom operators, resellers, ISVs and system integrators; it offers, across the board, the opportunity to interact and learn from industry experts, broaden their knowledge, share their expertise and promote their business.

In attendance will be over 1200 business leaders including several impressive keynote speakers. Parallels will be offering an exclusive preview of the company roadmap and future products currently in development; for the first time a session format is available providing expert insight in how to save money whilst increasing profit, and revealing new areas of revenue.

LuxCloud @ Parallels Summit 2013

2012 proved a noteworthy year for LuxCloud; with the on-going globalization of the company bringing many new clients; LuxCloud also formed a strategic partnership with The Jatis Group, a major IT and software consulting group in Southeast Asia. Eager to develop strong alliances in this rapidly growing region, LuxCloud and Jatis will provide innovative, state-of-the-art subscription based cloud services, thus meeting customers' increasing demands.

Marco Houwen, Founder and CEO of LuxCloud said, “We are breaking new ground in the cloud brokerage market. Our Web Desktop, Gateway4Cloud, offers a virtualized environment with a dashboard that can be tailored directly by administrator and each end-user to suit their needs, it is both robust and secure; private labelling allows partners to customize our tools then offer end-to-end solutions to customers and be recognized as the provider. Onboarding applications to our marketplace requires low investment and grants business agility and new revenue channels. Finally, the LuxCloud syndicated cloud service means you offer a vast portfolio of solutions and invoice your customers, whilst we will manage the application infrastructure. The Parallels Summit is the ideal platform to present LuxCloud's four cornerstones to success in the cloud.”

Joost Pisters, LuxCloud's Head of Product Development is scheduled to present on both days of the summit; the presentations will take place in the Partner Theater.

“The LuxCloud Web Desktop – an end-user friendly cloud control panel”

Managing a website, e-mail or cloud application can be a nightmare for SMBs. Meet the LuxCloud Web Desktop add-on for the Parallels Automation Platform that integrates webhosting tools, e-mail management and cloud applications in a new user interface that is revolutionizing the industry.

Tuesday, February 5 @ 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, February 6 @ 11:00 a.m.

To schedule a meeting with the LuxCloud team, please contact info(at)luxcloud(dot)com.

About LuxCloud

LuxCloud is the leading global channel-centric marketplace for cloud services, allowing sales partners to quickly launch and profitably deliver the cloud services demanded by small- and medium-sized businesses. LuxCloud offers customizable branded solutions enabling VAR's, system integrators, telecoms and service providers to sell online any and all of the services and applications available on the platform. The range of applications is constantly evolving, reflecting the needs of the market, and includes Web and application hosting, messaging and collaboration, business processes and infrastructure packages. Part of the DCL Group, LuxCloud was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. LuxCloud enables a smooth transition of business to the cloud.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10344660.htm