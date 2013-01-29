New Snowplowable Pavement Markers Are Now Available In Stop-Painting.com

Stop-painting.com has expanded there selection of reflectors to now include snowplowable road markers. Snowplowable markers are designed to endure more than other markers and are a great solution for snowplow regions.

The new snowplowable pavement markers will allow snowplows some flexibility when out on the road. The pavement markers are very durable and resistant to regular traffic and weather. Many different colored lenses are available to fit the specific roadways to be used on. The reflectors lens offers increased driver preview time and provides both dry and wet reflectivity. To install: remove the old marker, clean the casting, apply Liquid Nails or equivalent, and press marker down with 3-4 seconds of foot pressure. The 3M markers are designed to outlast other competitors in tough conditions and is a great product for use in snowplow regions.

The snowplowable pavement markers are only one of Stop-Painting.com's traffic safety solutions. Insite Solutions offers many reflectors in variations of color, size, and shape. The pavement markers are highly durable and reflective. The road marker can be applied with butyl pads which is the simplest most popular way of applying road markers. The second way to apply pavement markers is with epoxy this form equally effective as the butyl pads but more time consuming and economical. Stop-painting.com has easy instructions and videos showing how to apply road markers.

Stop-painting.com also offers driveway markers to increase safety at the home. The driveway markers are 48” tall and made out of fiberglass. The lens is sonic welded and locks out moisture for a clear, crisp reflection. The current colors offered are blue, clear, amber, and red. Stop-painting.com sells the markers in a case of 72. The markers work great to increase safety on curvy, dark driveways.

To request a complimentary sample of Superior Mark floor tape and Corners, visit the manufacturer's website, http://www.stop-painting.com. Stop-painting.com is the leading expert on industrial floor marking and designs floor marking solutions for traffic control, Lean/5S organization, industrial safety, OSHA compliance, and other custom applications. The parent company, InSite Solutions, holds a patent for a traffic marking tape design. For more information, please contact Cliff Lowe at 1-866-284-1541.

