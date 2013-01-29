Belkasoft Evidence Center 5.2 Speeds Up Evidence Processing, Adds QQ 2012 Support

Belkasoft Evidence Center 5.2 greatly reduces the time required to collect digital evidence from larger hard drives. The new release introduces a brand-new core engine, bringing much greater performance to users of last-generation multi-core CPU's, and adds support for QQ 2012 messenger.

Belkasoft updates its flagship forensic product, Belkasoft Evidence Center 2013, to version 5.2, greatly reducing the time required to collect digital evidence from larger hard drives. The new release introduces a brand-new core engine, bringing much greater performance to users of last-generation multi-core CPU's. Belkasoft strives to increase the efficiency of its product, further enhancing the efficiency of forensic investigations and simplifying the process of obtaining digital evidence.

Belkasoft Evidence Center 2013 also adds support for two new evidence types, enabling the discovery and processing of message and history logs produced by QQ 2012 and Mail.RU Agent 5.6.

Parallel Processing and Multi-Core CPU Support

The newest release of Belkasoft's popular evidence analysis tool is further enhanced with parallel multi-tasking support, allowing the product to fully employ computational abilities delivered by multiple-core CPUs. The use of multiple CPUs and CPU cores speeds up the detection and collection of digital evidence, and reduces the time required to analyze big hard drives and process larger amounts of information.

The new engine enables background computing, allowing investigators to interact with the tool at the time evidence is being collected. Background evidence collection greatly reduces waiting times, allowing specialists analyzing evidence that's been already discovered before the collection process is complete.

QQ 2012 and Mail.RU Agent 5.6 Support

Belkasoft Evidence Center 2013 adds support for two popular local instant messengers: QQ 2012 and Mail.RU Agent 5.6.

With more than 784 million active user accounts and over 100 million simultaneous users, QQ 2012 is a de-facto standard of instant communications among the Chinese-speaking community. The ability to extract conversation histories from the newest release of QQ Messenger was long demanded by law enforcement authorities and forensic customers.

7.5 million monthly users and over a million simultaneous connections make Mail.RU Agent the most popular instant messenger in Russian-speaking countries. The latest version of Mail.RU Agent 5.6 changed its history log format, making forensic tools supporting the older versions ineffective. Belkasoft Evidence Center 2013 adds forensic support for the latest version of Mail.RU Agent, fully supporting the new message log format introduced in the latest update of the popular instant messenger.

Smaller Enhancements

In addition to re-worked core engine and support for two additional instant messengers, Belkasoft Evidence Center 2013 includes a number of small enhancements, improvements and bug fixes. Italian language user interface is now available. RAW images will now load and display almost two times faster than before. Minor issues locating Skype log files corrected.

About Belkasoft Evidence Center 2013

Belkasoft Evidence Center is the company's flagship computer forensic tool enabling security experts and forensic specialists collect and analyze more digital evidence than ever. Belkasoft Evidence Center can automatically locate, process and analyze Internet chat logs, Web browsing history and email communications including information stored in digital pictures and videos, a variety of history and log files. Low-level access to hard disk and system structures means that even data that's been deleted by the suspect cannot escape from investigators. Supporting Unix/Linux and Mac OS X file systems and natively mounting images created in EnCase, DD and SMART formats without using these or any third-party tools, Belkasoft Evidence Center can collect more evidence than any single competing tool in its class.

The affordable Standard edition is available to private investigators and corporate security departments, while the more comprehensive Professional edition adds the abilities to recover hidden and destroyed evidence with Data Carving, analyze memory dumps with Live RAM analysis. The Ultimate edition adds document analysis, encrypted file discovery, mobile backup analysis and multimedia support, allowing investigators to automatically detect images and videos containing faces, pornography and scanned documents. The top-of-the-line Enterprise edition allows major security agencies and police departments to have multiple investigators work simultaneously on a case.

Pricing and Availability

Belkasoft Evidence Center 2013 is available immediately. Pricing for Forensic IM Analyzer edition starts from $499.95, the Professional edition is available from $799.95, while the Ultimate edition sells for $1099.95.

About Belkasoft

Founded in 2002, Belkasoft is an independent software vendor specializing in computer forensics and IT security software. Running on the Microsoft Windows platform, Belkasoft products back the company's "Forensics made easier" slogan, offering IT security experts and forensic investigators solutions that work right out of the box, without requiring a steep learning curve or any specific skills to operate.

Belkasoft Evidence Center 2013 is a world renowned tool used by thousands of customers for conducting forensic investigations, as well as for law enforcement, intelligence and corporate security applications. Belkasoft customers include government and private organizations in more than 40 countries, including the FBI, US Army, DHS, police departments in Germany, Norway, Australia and New Zealand, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Ernst & Young.

More information about the company and its products at http://belkasoft.com

Information on Belkasoft Evidence Center as well as the free demo download are available at http://forensic.belkasoft.com/en/bec/en/evidence_center.asp

Belkasoft Evidence Center is constantly updated. The official Q1 2013 Roadmap is available at http://forensic.belkasoft.com/en/roadmap_2013_Q1



