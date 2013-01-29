Career Confidential Launches Interactive Training to Answer Job Interview Questions

Job Interview Preparation Website Offers Video Mock Interview Training. Career Confidential Trains Candidates How To Answer Interview Questions with Interactive Video on Multiple Platforms

Career Confidential, a website dedicated to educating job seekers about the job search and interview process, has launched a video-based job interview question and answer training program to help job seekers learn how to answer job interview questions. Career Confidential's Mock Interview Training is offered at no charge to all interested job seekers.

Here's how it works: Job seekers go to the website and watch a video of Career Coach and Career Confidential CEO Peggy McKee ask a typical job interview question. Below the video, participants type in what their response would be to that question. Once the answer is submitted, participants are allowed to see McKee give an answer to the question. In the video, McKee talks about what a good answer would sound like, and coaches job seekers through the thought process of answering that question, with suggestions for what to say and how to adapt that answer to the participant's own individual situation. Participants compare their answer to McKee's answer and are able to refine and improve their own answer.

According to McKee, “Response to this training has been amazing. People love it. They usually tell me they had no idea their answer was that weak until they hear my answer. They tell me that this really helps them. This is a very effective, but fun way to practice answering job interview questions.”

McKee says that when job seekers practice answering interview questions ahead of time, they are more effective and stronger in the interview. They sound more confident and ultimately perform better.

“One of the most effective things that job seekers can do to prepare for job interviews is to know how they will respond to at least the most common interview questions. You just can't go into an interview and not expect certain questions, like, ‘Tell me about yourself,' or ‘why do you want this job?' You can just count on being asked those things, and you better be ready to answer them,” says McKee. “If you're not ready, it makes you look unprepared for everything.”

Interested job seekers can access the mock interview training video here: http://careerconfidential.com/mock-interview-question-test-yourself/

Those who prefer to test their interviewing skills on a mobile device or tablet, Career Confidential offers mock interview on Apple & Droid devices. Visit this site for complimentary downloadable apps: http://jobinterviewquestionsandanswersapp.com/

To help job seekers further with this valuable preparation, Career Confidential has also published a very popular blog series, How to Answer Interview Questions. The series includes 101 tough job interview questions and answers on a wide variety of topics. Each article answers a different question with suggestions, tips, and strategies.

Career Confidential is a rapidly growing job search training company based in Texas that specializes in providing job seekers with powerful and customizable tools and techniques to get the jobs they want fast.

Since nationally-recognized recruiting and job search experts Peggy McKee (CEO) and Carl Chapman (CTO) founded Career Confidential in 2009, Career Confidential has grown from one product, the 30/60/90-Day Business Plan, to more than 30 products to guide candidates through every step of the job search.

