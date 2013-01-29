We Fix Now Respond To Rise in Gas Prices

The plumbing and gas specialists at London-based firm, We Fix Now, have responded to news that E.ON is the last of the six main gas companies to increase its energy tariffs, with advice on how homeowners can keep their bills at a manageable rate.

It has been reported that E.ON's 9% increase will affect approximately four million households throughout the country, adding an average of £110 a year to bills. It is estimated to cost around £3 a day to heat a home, but in the midst of cold weather like we have been experiencing recently, this is likely to rise by £1 per day. The news comes as the Fuel Poverty Advisory Group claims that 300,000 more homes were forced into fuel poverty over Christmas.

We Fix Now offers a number of emergency repair services, including plumbing in London, electricians and gas engineers. Dedicated to installing and servicing a variety of central heating systems, the team were naturally concerned by this news. A representative from the firm explains how people can lower their energy bills.

“Naturally winter means more expensive heating bills, but never as much so as now with energy bills increasing. An online report by Money Supermarket showed that residents in the South East could make savings of up to £385 by simply switching providers. Many small energy firms offer much more affordable deals.

"We would also recommend sealing draughts and wearing multiple layers to save money without getting cold. Those who face a problem with their gas or central heating would be well advised to contact a team of registered and reliable engineers such as We Fix Now who can provide help quickly, all hours of the day or night.”

