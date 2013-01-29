Dunlop Customs Fabrication and Welding Service Shop is Finally Open for Business

Dunlop Customs is a new fabrication and welding shop in Tempe, AZ that prides themselves on customer service and quality products.

Dunlop Customs, LLC formally announced its shop opening. Located in Tempe, Arizona, Dunlop Customs is focused on satisfying unique needs for both customers and businesses by offering custom fabrication and welding services at an affordable rate.

The company can service a diverse range of fabrication needs with MIG and TIG certifications in welding for mild, high carbon, and stainless steel as well as aluminum. Basic fabrication services include tube bending, tube notching, light plasma cutting, and torch cutting.

ASU graduate Brock Dunlop, owner and founder of Dunlop Customs, utilized his design degree to refine his services as a certified welder, and soon found his niche in fabricating after-market accessories for off-road vehicles and motorcycles. Exposure was elevated as word of mouth spread, and after being featured several times in a big name magazine, Dunlop made the move to quit his 9 to 5 and pursue the dream to start his own company. Today, Dunlop's services are diverse, and address welding needs for both commercial and personal use.

Dunlop Customs service and quality of work is unmatched due to continuous efforts to truly understand and tailor the service to meet the individual needs of each customer. Dunlop gets in touch with his clientele, and prefers to meet with each customer to truly understand their overall objective and exchange ideas.

Customers know Dunlop Customs produces the best quality product, service, and pricing. Dunlop makes the most use out of resources and never cuts corners when it comes to quality material and equipment. Domestic material is purchased and used for fabrication projects when it's available. Little is needed to be spent on marketing, advertising, and outbound sales due to a diverse network consisting of previous customers and fellow business associates that continuously refer Dunlop for custom welding and fabrication needs. First-timers are quickly turned into loyal customers. By keeping overhead low, Dunlop is able to maintain quality at the best price. Open communication equals a positive business-to-customer relationship, and Dunlop Customs abides by this value from start to finish. Quotes and project time frame estimates are known for being precise and truthful, and those receiving quotes are well-informed, even before a decision is made.

“I want my customers to not only gain a positive experience and quality product, my business strives to go beyond that,” says Dunlop. “I ultimately want my customers to feel confident and satisfied in knowing they are supporting a dependable company that aims to truly represent the good American work ethic. I still have faith in Small Business America, and my customers help me appreciate that.”

When asked if Dunlop strives to be a big business in the near future, he laughed and said “It depends, if that means premature grey hairs on my head because I'm stressed about the company 24/7, and having to sacrifice quality product and service, then I don't think it's worth it.”

Dunlop Customs was founded in 2012 to provide customers and businesses with a one-stop-welding-shop solution that offers diverse and complete fabrication services for repairs, equipment improvement/modification, and custom creations. The company also offers design and project consultation to those who have had little to no experience with fabrication and welding shop services.

