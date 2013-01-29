Top Pittsburgh Paving Contractor Announces Launch of New Website

JR Paving and Construction's new website describes their asphalt paving, tar and chipping, and seal coating services.

What material gets Americans from their home to workplaces, schools, medical care facilities, places of worship, recreation, and shopping?

Ask any paving contractor, and they will tell you that the answer is asphalt pavement. In fact, the United States has more than 2 million miles of paved roads and highways, and 94 percent of those are surfaced with asphalt, according to the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). Asphalt pavement is also America's most recycled product. Every year around 70 million tons of asphalt pavement material is reclaimed and more than 99 percent of that total is reused or recycled.

What makes asphalt so popular? “This recyclable, economical material is created from a mixture of concrete and petroleum which makes it both tough and flexible,” explains Morris (JR) Cooper, president of JR Paving and Construction.

JR Paving and Construction is a full service paving company with 40 years of experience, and their new website, http://www.jrpavingandconstruction.com, describes their services which includes asphalt paving, tar and chipping, seal coating, and much more.

Paving

JR Paving is a family owned and operated full service paving company that handles every job like it's their only job. With 40 years of experience, they can provide the expertise to install and maintain asphalt and concrete parking lots and driveways that will last for years to come. Their attention to detail and exceptional customer service has earned them a reputation as one of the top paving companies in the Pittsburgh area.

“Whether it's a driveway, parking lot, roadway, tennis or basketball court, each job contributes to our reputation,” says JR. “Without satisfied customers, we could not stay in business. We are here to serve and please our customers.”

No job is too large or small. Estimates are free, their work is guaranteed, and their company is fully insured.

Tar and Chipping

Tar and chip paving is a combination of hot liquid asphalt cement, hot tar, and gravel. Tar and chipping has been used for more than 100 years all over the world and in virtually every state in America to pave and resurface roads, parking lots, and residential driveways with great success.

Advantages include:

1. Tar and chipping provides a rustic alternative to asphalt with the look and feel of a country gravel road.

2. The material is cost effective and can be up to 40% less than asphalt.

3. Unlike asphalt, which requires seal coating, tar and chipping is virtually maintenance free.

4. The rough gritty surface allows for great traction even in wet weather and is an excellent choice for steep slopes.

5. Because of its light color, chip seal does not absorb heat like blacktop and stays much cooler.

6. Tar and chip is installed faster than asphalt and can be driven on immediately.

JR Paving offers tar and chip paving as an alternative to standard asphalt paving. This environmentally friendly and low maintenance paving service provides a lower carbon footprint to ensure a positive environmental future.

Seal Coating

Maintaining an asphalt driveway or parking lot is essential and can add years to the life of pavement. A systematic program of filling cracks with suitable material and sealing the asphalt every year or so will ensure the life of an asphalt driveway or parking lot.

Why is sealing so important? Assuming that the initial asphalt pavement was designed and constructed properly, the primary cause of failure is the penetration of water into the asphalt base. This process begins with the oxidation of the pavement surface which causes the asphalt to dry and become brittle, which leads to the erosion of the top layer of fine particles and the appearance of larger stones and small cracks on the surface.

“If left untreated, these cracks grow over time and eventually allow water to penetrate to the base of the pavement,” JR explains. “When water enters the base of the pavement the base material moves and settles, leading to more cracking and an ‘alligator appearance.' When the pavement reaches this stage, the only option is removal and replacement of the old asphalt. Seal coating costs pennies a square foot compared to the dollars needed to repair or replace damaged asphalt.”

Seal coating seals the small cracks that can turn into large cracks and prevents water from seeping down to the base material. In addition, seal coating helps protect the asphalt from the sun as well as the harmful effects of chemical spills such as oil and gasoline.

JR Paving and Construction's other services include striping, excavation, grading, basing, pipe and conduit installation, ditching, installation of drains and catch basins, concrete work, tie walls, tennis courts, running tracks, demolition and roofing. To find out more about this outstanding company, check out their new website.

About JR Paving and Construction

JR Paving Company is a locally family owned and operated full service paving company. Their services include paving, tar and chipping, seal coating, striping, excavation, grading, basing, pipe and conduit installation, ditching, installation of drains and catch basins, concrete work, tie walls, tennis courts, running tracks, golf cart paths, demolition and roofing. With 40 years of experience, they handle each job as if it's their only job. JR Paving and Construction Co., Inc. proudly serve Allegheny, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Beaver, Washington, Bedford, Fayette, Blair, Greene, Butler, Indiana, Cambria, Somerset, and Lawrence Counties.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebpittsburgh/paving-contractor/prweb10337634.htm