Newport Beach Handyman Transforms Unused Space into Elegant Residential Wine Cellar

All in 1 Handyman, serving Orange County, Uses Expertise and Skills in Remodeling, Flooring, Drywall, Electrical Work, Door Installation, and Painting to Create In-Home Wine Cellar.

For the avid wine enthusiast, nothing matches the luxury and elegance of a custom built, in-home wine cellar. Many wine lovers are indulging their passion by taking their wine-tasting or collecting hobby to the next level and constructing wine cellars inside their own homes. A wine cellar can become a fun place for entertaining friends, not to mention an ideal place to control wine storage temperatures and conditions.

“Wine cellars represent a great new option for homeowners,” says Steve Bowman, a general contractor and owner of All in 1 Handyman. “Sunrooms and home theaters used to be the latest trend, but residential wine cellars are certainly growing in popularity. It's a wonderful way to add elegance, functionality, and value to a home.”

Increasingly, homeowners are making use of a basement, closet, empty room, or unused space in a home to create an environment where they can display their love of wine. Such was the case with a client in Irvine who contacted All in 1 Handyman.

The homeowner wanted to divide a room partially used for heating, AC, and a water tank and use the other half as an in-home wine cellar. After removing some old closet doors and sheet rock, All in 1 Handyman framed out a ten-foot long wall with a doorway and added insulation to the ceiling and walls. Can lights along with a pendant light and dimmer switches, Venetian plaster, laminated wood flooring, and a custom stained door to match the wine racks and flooring were installed to allow the homeowner and guests to immerse themselves in the aura and atmosphere of a charming wine cellar.

If that weren't enough, cable was run into the room for a 32-inch flat screen TV so the homeowners could sip their wine and gaze at gorgeous pictures of Italy and the Napa Valley.

“We're very proud of the newly completed custom wine cellar,” says Steve. “The project went smoothly, was completed on time and on budget. It's a great example of how we can transform a small unused space into a room that allows wine lovers to enjoy their passion.”

What better way to ring in the New Year? With 15 years of experience, All in 1 Handyman Services has the knowledge, expertise, and craftsmanship to design and build a wine cellar perfectly suited to a client's desires, personal taste, and budget. This unique company specializes in translating client's dreams into exceptional designs and can help with kitchen and bathroom remodels, flooring, cabinets, carpentry work, and much more.

