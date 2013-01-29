CONNECT! Radio Show for Selling Professionals Welcomes Sales and Business Development Expert Richard Farrell to Discuss why Sellers Should Become Change Agents

On-Air Sales Coach and Host Deb Calvert of People First Productivity Solutions announces that the February 2 broadcast will encourage sales professionals to differentiate themselves from transactional sellers by inspiring buyers to make changes. Tune in at http://www.blogtalkradio.com/connect11/2013/02/02/connect-becoming-a-change-agent

In sales, the dynamic between seller and buyer has changed. Buyers are more empowered, have more choices and more leverage than ever before. The impetus, therefore, is on sellers to differentiate themselves and give buyers a reason to want to spend time with them. Sellers must become change agents who inspire their buyers.

Join CONNECT! Radio on Saturday, February 2, 2013 at 9 a.m. pacific time as Sales Coach Deb Calvert welcomes special guest Richard P. Farrell, President of Tangent Knowledge Systems, author of “Selling Has Nothing to Do with Selling” and sought-after speaker. Having been responsible for sales and business development for nearly 25 years, Farrell brings a tremendous depth of experience and results to his audiences. His passionate, provocative and interactive style encourages audience participation, learning, and improvement while providing practical, usable “time tested” information. Farrell stresses a non-selling posture that allows a seller to play the role of a “change agent” rather than being product-centric and transactional. Farrell will encourage sellers to adopt this method and explain why it is necessary to stay alive in sales.

In each broadcast of CONNECT! Online Radio for Professional Sellers, listener questions are accepted live on air and in advance via e-mail. CONNECT! Radio is where sellers go to get coaching support for their toughest selling challenges. If you would like to submit a question in advance, e-mail it to deb.calvert(at)peoplefirstps(dot)com or call in live to the show at 1-347-202-0896. Live listeners will also be able to send chat messages during the broadcast. The online link for the program is http://www.blogtalkradio.com/connect11/2013/02/02/connect-becoming-a-change-agent

This program will be available for download on iTunes or at the link above after the broadcast, too. You can listen to the archived recording of this broadcast as well as tuning in to hear a variety of topics and guests that have been featured on the program. To access the archives, go to http://peoplefirstps.com/category/radio-shows/

ABOUT: CONNECT! Online Radio for Selling Professionals provides a bi-weekly forum for sales coaching and discussion. CONNECT! is brought to you by People First Productivity Solutions, a coaching, training and consulting firm. People First Productivity Solutions was founded in 2006 by Deb Calvert, formerly a corporate Sales an HR executive with a Fortune 500 company.

